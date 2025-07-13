George Kittle fanboys over Taylor Swift recalling 49ers TE's surprise ‘Love Story’ duet with Travis Kelce's girlfriend-"It was just an absolute riot"

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle went viral last month after a video of him singing with Taylor Swift circulated on social media. It was during the fifth annual Tight End U, an event hosted by Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen each year.

During one of the social events, Kittle and his wife Claire were hanging out with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. He recalled the moment this past week while speaking with NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

He said he had just told Taylor Swift that her hit "Love Story" was his favorite song, and then it suddenly began playing at the event. He said he had to sing along with Swift as he knew this was likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I was in the process of handing [my wife] Claire and Taylor drinks for the night, and I was like, ‘I just gotta tell you that ‘Love Story’ ... is definitely my favorite Taylor Swift song. And as I was telling her, it came on the speakers, and I was like, ‘I’m not going to miss this opportunity.‘ You don’t get to sing ‘Love Story’ with Taylor Swift very often. It was just an absolute riot and something I'll probably remember forever. I've had a fun offseason,” Kittle told NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco.

The San Francisco 49ers' tight end said that it is a memory he will never forget.

George Kittle gave a shoutout to all who attended "Tight End U"

George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen host the "Tight End U" event each year for the last five years to strengthen the bond between all NFL tight ends. All in the position in the National Football League are invited along with their significant others.

George Kittle documented the event afterwards in a post on Instagram, giving a shoutout to all who attended.

"Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shoutout to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university"-Kittle wrote

The weekend features multiple events, a golf outing and of course, skills training for attendees. Most importantly, it allows up-and-coming tight ends to bond with veterans and learn from those who have been in the league for years.

