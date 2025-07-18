Justin Bieber’s $31M debt drama: Why is he stalling payment to Scooter Braun?

Justin Bieber is reportedly stalling his multi-million dollar payment to Scooter Braun, waiting for his wife Hailey Bieber's billion-dollar deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics to fully close. It's allegedly because the Baby singer is banking on his wife to pay his former manager.

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, a source told TMZ, also cited by Page Six, that there's a term within Bieber's settlement with Braun. He reportedly doesn't have to pay his former manager the $31 million he owed him until the money from his wife's $1 billion payout after selling Rhode to e.l.f. Cosmetics are credited to their bank account.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have not commented about the recent news, per Page Six. However, Hailey Bieber previously denied that the sale of her company would pay for her husband's debt. According to the New York Daily News, Hailey said that selling Rhode was "completely separate from her husband and his business affairs" with Scooter Braun.

The same outlet said that the singer will reportedly get a $50 million cut from the Rhode deal as an investor in the brand.

Justin Bieber's $31 million debt to Scooter Braun explored

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have been locked in a financial dispute since 2023. It reportedly stemmed from Braun's company, HYBE, initially covering the cost when the singer canceled his Justice World Tour in 2022. According to Page Six, the tour cancellation hurt the singer's pockets after he accepted a $40 million advance from the company backing the tour, AEG.

When he backed out of the tour, AEG asked him to repay the money that was loaned to him. The outlet said that HYBE "stepped in" to help Justin Bieber at the time. In return, according to People, he promised to pay HYBE back the money in installments, but over the years, he was only able to make one payment.

Per the outlet, he still owed his former manager around $26 million. Apart from that, People also cited a source saying that the Sorry singer also owed Braun an additional $11 million in unpaid commissions, but he only had to pay half of that. There was also an unpaid commission worth $8.6 million, per Cosmopolitan. However, Scooter Braun reportedly agreed to forfeit that amount.

With only half of the $11 million he is required to pay to his former manager, that brings Justin Bieber's total debt to Braun around $31.5 million. On July 10, 2025, TMZ reported that the two have agreed to the $31.5 million settlement after years of financial disputes. The news came after The Hollywood Reporter claimed in April that the singer won $20 million for cancelling his 2022 tour.

At the time, his representatives denied the claims of financial distress, telling the outlet:

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress...either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality."

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun said in the July 17 episode of the Question Everything podcast that his story with Justin Bieber is "not done." He's not closing any doors when it comes to reuniting with the singer, despite them not being as close as they once were.

Justin Bieber's new album, SWAG, is out now.

