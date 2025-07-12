"She probably wrote those lyrics for him" — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber mentioning Hailey Bieber's viral Rhode lip case on the song "Go Baby"

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber dropped his seventh studio album, SWAG, which found immediate success on the digital streaming platforms. The album became the fastest album to reach number 1 on the US Apple Music this year, achieving the feat in under 6 hours.

Ad

One of the 21 songs on Justin Bieber's new album, Go Baby, is a reflection of the relationship he shares with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the first verse of the song, the Mistletoe singer speaks about how proud he is of Hailey, also mentioning the viral iPhone cases she has launched in her skincare line as he sings:

"That's my baby, she's iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it / And, oh my days, she keeps 'em talkin', it's comedy, just block it, oh, my baby."

Justin Bieber's Rhode lip gloss reference has since attracted the attention of netizens, with one of them writing:

Ad

Scope360 @Scope360Journal LINK she probably wrote those lyrics for him 😭

Ad

Some users suspect that Hailey was behind adding that reference in her husband's song.

"Im sure she told him to put that line in" - commented an X user.

"first time he’s ever complimented her" - added another.

"why do i feel like Hailey snuck that line into the song when he was high or sumn and made him think it was his idea?" - wrote a third one.

Ad

"At this point she will do anything to stay relevant" - posted a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, others found it genuine and even praised the love the Stay singer had for his wife. One of them claimed that this was the third album Bieber had made about her.

"I hope y’all stop making think pieces about their marriage now. this is his 3rd album about her" - replied a fifth one.

Ad

"and people really thought justin didn’t love his wife smh" - remarked a sixth user.

"Haters are crying under the comments and I am here for it the king of pop is back and it shows" - commented a seventh netizen.

Hailey spoke about learning from Justin Bieber in a Vogue interview

Expand Tweet

Ad

After praising her wife in the opening verse, Justin Bieber turns more sincere in the latter half of the song, singing:

"Nothing needs to work out and nothing needs to break / Don’t need to pretend that you’re okay / So cry on my shoulder, just turn into me / Cry on my shoulder whenever you need it/ Lay it all down and I can love it away, just stay by my side."

Ad

Much like Justin himself, Hailey Bieber has also opened up about their relationship in the past. In a Vogue interview (published on May 20, 2025), she said that she was no longer interested in explaining herself to people.

Elaborating on her decision to ignore the commentary, the Rhode founder claimed she had learned it from her husband, saying:

"I’ve learned so much from Justin, really. He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning'."

Ad

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in September 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. The family of three also appeared together on the cover art of Justin's latest album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More