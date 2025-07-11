“He dropped a statement” — Internet reacts to Justin Bieber’s SWAG reaching #1 on US Apple Music under 6 hours

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, SWAG, which quickly became a sensation on the internet. The album, which was announced by the singer just one day before its release, also debuted at #1 on US Apple Music within six hours.

According to a @BuzzingPop tweet, SWAG sets a new record for the fastest album to achieve this feat in 2025.

@BuzzingPop's tweet has since gone viral, garnering over 202K views in just a few hours (at the time of writing this article). Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

Galaxy.ai @galaxyai__ LINK bieber didn’t drop an album… he dropped a statement 💅

Some netizens said that the album would introduce Gen Alpha to Bieber fever.

"Gen Alpha is about to experience what Bieber fever is," commented an X user.

"That’s an impressive milestone for the album," added another.

"HE’S STANDING ON HIS BUSINESS," posted a netizen.

Meanwhile, others speculated that Justin's SWAG might be a promotional album for another upcoming pop project.

"And also this is just a promotional album for upcoming pop album," replied an X user.

"Yall better put some respect on his name. Yall forgot who he was??? He reminded everyone he is THAT artist," one remarked.

"No promo, zero clout just straight up standing on business. Bieber the GOAT you are," commented a netizen.

Justin Bieber began promoting his latest album on Thursday, July 10, by sharing pictures of SWAG's billboards appearing across the US and in Iceland on his Instagram account.

Some of the billboards displayed the tracklist, while others showed a black-and-white family portrait of Justin, Hailey, and their 11-month-old son as an alternate cover art. Among the artists featured on Justin Bieber's new album are Lil B, Sexyy Red, 2 Chainz, Cash Cobain, Dijon, and comedian Druski.

Bieber has also given shout-outs to some of these collaborators on his Instagram in recent months.

Hailey supports Justin Bieber's album in an Instagram story

Before Justin Bieber's latest album dropped, his wife, Hailey Bieber, showed her support by sharing one of Bieber's billboard posts on her Instagram story, writing on it: "Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?"

The Rhode founder's comment referenced a viral video from last month, in which Justin was captured confronting paparazzi at Malibu Beach. In the video, the singer told them:

"You're not getting it, it's not clocking to you. It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

At the time, the viral video had sparked concerns about Justin Bieber's mental health on social media. Hailey's comment seems to be shutting them down.

Justin Bieber's SWAG comes nearly six years after his sixth studio album, Justice, dropped in March 2019. It is two times platinum-certified and also ranked #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart after its release.

