Was South Park's PSA of Trump stripping in the desert real? Sitcom releases BTS photos of the viral scene

Last week, on July 23, South Park released the premiere episode of its 27th season. The episode, however, sparked controversy because it depicted US President Trump in a compromising situation. On July 29, 2025, South Park posted two behind-the-scenes photos from the episode on social media. Many fans had assumed the images were AI-generated, but the behind-the-scenes photos suggest it was authentic in some way. In the scene, the actor playing Trump is shown undressing in the desert. Exhausted, he lies on the ground, and suddenly, a microp*nis appears. According to the behind-the-scenes photos, the p*nis was actually a finger, specifically Trey Parker's. Parker was seen holding his finger near the groin area of the actor portraying Trump. Therefore, there was no deepfake or AI involved in creating this controversial scene.Finally, in the episode, a tagline also appeared that read:&quot;Trump: His p*nis is teeny tiny, but his love for us is large.&quot;Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone discussed the scene at a Comic Con panel in San Diego. According to them, the p*nis was given googly eyes that caused it to become a separate character entirely. Netizens flooded the comment section under the post from the South Park X account. Most seemed shocked to learn that it wasn't AI-generated at all. Opinions among netizens were divided. While many found it hilarious, others thought it was distasteful. One user wrote on X:&quot;What is even the joke here? Matt and Trey have tarnished their legacy as sell-outs.&quot;Meanwhile, another user defended the scene and tweeted:Deportation News @DeportedNumberLINKFor those complaining, South Park literally makes fun of EVERYONE. Learn to laugh!The post by the sitcom's X account has garnered over 9 million views and more than 170K likes since it was uploaded less than 24 hours ago.The White House had responded after the controversial premiere episode of South Park involving Trump was airedA group of netizens was not the only ones offended by how Trump was portrayed in South Park season 27's first episode, Sermon on the 'Mount.' White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers shared a similar view. “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers said in a statement.Rogers even criticized The Left for allegedly supporting the episode.&quot;The Left's hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after 'South Park' for what they labeled as 'offense' content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of 'South Park,' the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,&quot; Rogers said.Rogers also praised Donald Trump and claimed that over the past few months, since he took office, he had accomplished more than any other president in history. Rogers said, &quot;No fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak.&quot; As reported by Slate, the show's creators indicated in 2023 that they were done making jokes about President Trump. In September 2024, Trey Parker told Vanity Fair that one of the main reasons for this decision was that he didn't know what else they could say about Trump. Therefore, the premiere episode might have come as a shock to many. According to Rolling Stone, the episode appeared shortly after it was announced that Paramount would buy the global streaming rights for the sitcom for five years in a $1.5 billion deal. A senior member of Trump's administration also told the outlet that clips from the episode had been circulating among staff in the White House.Everything to know about the controversial South Park episodeAccording to reports by Variety, the first episode of the 27th season of South Park primarily focused on Donald Trump suing anyone who disagreed with or spoke against him. The episode depicted the town of South Park protesting against the president.At one point in the episode, Jesus appeared to warn the people that their town would be &quot;canceled&quot; if they proceeded with the protests. The episode reportedly even referenced the recent settlement surrounding the '60 Minutes' lawsuit. In another scene, Trump was shown undressing and then getting into bed with Satan. He even seemingly addressed Satan and said:&quot;Come on, Satan, I've been working hard all day.&quot;As of now, no remarks have been made by President Donald Trump regarding the controversial first episode. USA Today reported that the second episode would be released on July 30 and 31 on Comedy Central and Paramount, respectively.