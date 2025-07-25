South Park season 27’s episode with Trump reference sparks controversy, the White House and creators comment on it

South Park season 27 premiered on July 23, 2025, with Sermon on the 'Mount'— one of its most controversial episodes to date. The episode focuses on Donald Trump in a heavily satirical narrative. After PC Principal brings Jesus to South Park Elementary to help "save the kids from wokeness," tensions escalate.

Randy Marsh leads a protest against the religious push, while Cartman spirals into an existential crisis, believing that wokeness—and with it, his purpose—has died. As chaos unfolds, Trump sues the entire town, and Jesus returns from the heavens with a cryptic warning: South Park may be headed toward destruction if it doesn’t fall in line.

The episode includes exaggerated and graphic scenes, such as Trump begging Satan for s*x, a nude deepfake PSA of the president wandering the desert, and satire addressing political lawsuits, media issues, and religion in public life.

Airing on July 23, 2025, Sermon on the ‘Mount’ marks the official start of South Park season 27, which was originally scheduled to premiere on July 9 but faced delays. Just two days before its release, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone finalized a new five-year deal with Paramount+ to stream all past and future episodes, coinciding with a new five-year distribution agreement for the series.

The premiere didn’t just stir fans; it prompted a strongly worded response from the White House and reignited debates over the role of satire in today’s political landscape.

South Park season 27 targets Trump in first episode

In the South Park season 27 premiere, Trump is portrayed as using lawsuits to silence opposition. After the townspeople protest his influence on public education, Trump sues them for billions. Jesus appears, not to support the protest, but to issue a warning: “Do you really want to end up like Colbert?”—a jab at CBS and Stephen Colbert’s recent cancellation.

The episode escalates with a highly graphic scene of Trump crawling into bed with Satan, trying to seduce him. When rejected, he reveals comically small genitals. The finale features an AI deepfake of Trump in a fake PSA, nude in the desert, narrated with the line:

“Trump. His p*nis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

The White House fires back

The White House quickly condemned the episode. Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers said:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Rogers also accused the political left of hypocrisy, claiming they once criticized South Park for offensive content but are now celebrating it for mocking Trump.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers added.

According to a Deadline exclusive, Trump was furious about the depiction. Although he has not issued a personal statement, insiders told the outlet he was especially outraged by the deepfake PSA, which mentioned a real settlement he reached with CBS involving pro-Trump advertising.

What is the Paramount deal?

The South Park season 27 premiere aired just days after creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone finalized a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount. The agreement includes 50 new episodes and makes all previous seasons available on Paramount+.

The episode also references Paramount and its parent company's legal landscape. The show satirized the network’s parent company, alluding to the planned merger with Skydance and referencing the legal fallout from Trump’s real-life media lawsuits.

In one scene, Jesus warns the townspeople about Trump’s power, saying he has the ability to sue, take bribes, and do anything to anyone. This satire reflects real-world headlines. Trump had recently settled a lawsuit with CBS, and in doing so, claimed he would gain more advertising exposure as a result. The episode mocks this by turning the town’s settlement with Trump into a deal to create pro-Trump PSAs.

South Park season 27 creators stay unapologetic

At San Diego Comic Con (Image via Getty)

According to The Wrap, at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Parker responded to the backlash with a signature deadpan.

"We’re terribly sorry," Parker said, which was followed by a long, comic pause.

The South Park team also launched a website to host the fake PSA, further leading to significant online discussion.

While longtime fans praised South Park season 27 for returning to the show’s edgy roots, critics called it tasteless. Hashtags like #TinyTrump and #SouthParkTrump trended on social media, and media outlets were divided in their coverage.

