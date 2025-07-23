  • home icon
  "They couldn't get another male lead" – Fans slam HYBE & Paramount for casting Eric Nam in new K-pop film with Ji Young-yoo over his past controversy

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 23, 2025 06:09 GMT
Ji Young-yoo and Eric Nam (Image via Instagram/@jiyoung_ie, @ericnam)
On July 23, 2025, HYBE’s official X account announced that Paramount Pictures is working on a new K-pop-themed film with its U.S. branch. The movie follows a Korean-American girl who goes against her family’s wishes to compete in a reality show, hoping to join a top K-pop girl group.

Ji Young-yoo, best known for her voice of Zoey in KPop Demon Hunters, has been chosen as the protagonist. Eric Nam is slated to appear as well, though his involvement has drawn backlash online following the reemergence of a controversy tied to a social media post related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. He has since issued an apology.

"They couldn't get another male lead 😐," an X user commented.
Still, comments questioning the decision have flooded online platforms, with many pointing fingers at both the studio and the label.

"Oh all the Korean American males yall could have chosen you chose the loser fence walker?? I KNOW WHAT YOU ARE BENSON YOU RAGGEDY B*TCH THATS WHY GHOST TOWN YOUR ONLY GOOD SONG….f*cking loser," a fan remarked.
"zionist nam and hybe america..checks out," a user mentioned.
"Why is eric nam casted in things," a viewer noted.

Many are criticizing his presence in the feature, joking about "boycotting" it, and suggesting that the public no longer needs to see him in the media.

"Well, I’m not watching it SOLELY because Eric Nam is in," a person shared.
"And we will be boycotting lmao," a netizne said.
"I think we as a society have collectively moved past the need to see eric nam on our screens," another fan added.

Here’s more you need to know about Paramount & HYBE’s upcoming ‘untitled’ K-pop film

HYBE and Paramount's forthcoming K-pop-themed movie is set to be helmed by Seoul Searching filmmaker Benson Lee. The director called the film a tribute to dreamers and the icons shaping the genre, stating (via The Hollywood Reporter),

"This film is my love letter to K-pop – its energy, passion, magic, and the incredible community behind it. I’m deeply grateful to Paramount Pictures for championing the project, to our producers for their unwavering dedication, to our talented and dynamic cast, and to the legends of the genre helping us bring this story to life. This one’s for the dreamers."
The latest draft of the script comes from Eileen Shim, building on earlier versions written by Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim. Shim added that partnering with Paramount allows them to present a global story. She noted,

"This film captures the incredible dedication and artistry that defines K-pop and its insatiable popularity, while showcasing the universal themes of chasing your dreams against all odds."
The project is set to make history as the first full-length Hollywood film shot completely in South Korea.

HYBE and Paramount are currently targeting a theatrical release in February 2027!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Edited by Divya Singh
