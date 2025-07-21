  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • HYBE's lawsuit over 'manipulation' and 'mentally ill' comments dismissed by prosecutors citing freedom of expression & personal views

HYBE's lawsuit over 'manipulation' and 'mentally ill' comments dismissed by prosecutors citing freedom of expression & personal views

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 21, 2025 07:59 GMT
HYBE x Geffen Records Announce Contestants for Forthcoming Global Girl Group - Source: Getty
HYBE's lawsuit over comments dismissed by prosecutors - Source: Getty

On July 21, 2025, Financial News reported that South Korea’s prosecution decided not to pursue legal charges in a case filed by HYBE against a netizen over critical online comments. For context, the label had previously filed a complaint for defamation and insult. The label claimed damage from remarks posted under a Naver News article.

Ad

The comments include the phrases “media manipulation,” and “mentally ill." The music giant also claimed that there were comparisons of the label to the extremist group, Hamas.

The entertainment agency said the comments were both defamatory and offensive.

This is especially because they mentioned its acquisition of a U.S.-based PR firm, The Agency Group. According to the Financial News, the individual wrote a comment,

"Oh, and HYBE acquired an American media manipulation company last time. It seems like HYBE has a collective mental illness. Did they get juicy lighting from Bang Si-hyuk? They're just joking around like Hamas."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, the Bucheon Branch of the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office concluded there was no basis to indict the individual.

Prosecutors determined that the term “manipulation” could not be considered a false statement, particularly since The Agency Group is known for favorable editing and image control for celebrities.

The statements were interpreted as personal opinions rather than false factual claims. They further explained that although the comments used strong and inappropriate language, it could still fall under the scope of freedom of expression.

Ad

The prosecutors stated,

"Although the comments used rude expressions such as 'mentally ill' and 'Hamas', the comments in question can be seen as expressing personal opinions. the related issue has been reported on multiple times and is of public interest."

They continued,

"the fact that the crime of insult should be more strictly considered when it comes to public figures or issues makes it difficult to see that the content of the post alone lowered the social evaluation of Hive's personal value. There is no evidence to support this."
Ad

More Details on the case and HYBE's ongoing legal troubles

According to Financial News, the incident began in September last year when a user commented online that HYBE had acquired a “media manipulation company” in the U.S. In another post, the commenter described the label as a “mentally ill group."

The person also accused Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman, of gaslighting the company while comparing its behavior to that of Hamas.

Ad

HYBE argued that these statements distorted facts, tarnished its reputation, and crossed the line into defamation and insult.

Ad

Yet prosecutors ruled otherwise. They emphasized that even harsh or sarcastic criticism can be protected under freedom of speech with matters of public interest.

Referring to multiple prior rulings, the prosecution highlighted that metaphor, exaggeration, or satire in political or ideological discussions, particularly in internet spaces, should be given legal tolerance.

In a separate but equally serious development, The Korea Herald recently reported that South Korean financial regulators have referred HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk to the prosecution for alleged unfair trading practices.

Ad
Ad

Authorities claim he misled investors during the company’s IPO and profited nearly 400 billion won. The referral marks a rare and stern step under the Lee Jae-myung administration against a major entertainment figure.

HYBE responded that it respects the decision and plans to fully cooperate with investigators while working to restore trust in the market.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications