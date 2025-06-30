BTS’ agency HYBE reportedly confirms plans to establish a subsidiary in India, with launch aimed for September–October 2025: All you need to know

On June 30, 2025, Star News Korea reported that HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS, plans to launch a new Indian branch sometime between September and October this year. This move is part of a larger strategy by Chairman Bang Si-hyuk to expand HYBE’s global reach by applying the K-pop model in diverse markets.

The company is currently conducting market research and preparing the necessary legal procedures to set up operations in India. The decision aligns with Bang Si-hyuk’s “Multi-home, Multi-genre” approach, an idea that combines local culture with K-pop’s established production and artist development system.

Rather than simply exporting Korean pop music, the company aims to create locally resonant music acts using K-pop’s successful formula of artist training, fan engagement, and content production. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the label stated:

Trending

"Chairman Bang has a strong belief that K-pop should not just remain a genre of music, but a methodology of itself that generates super intellectual properties based on the wants and needs of the public."

Expand Tweet

India has been on the company’s radar for some time due to its massive population and growing influence in the global entertainment space. While K-pop has already built a strong fanbase in the country, the label appears ready to go one step further by building infrastructure and launching homegrown talent.

According to reports, the Indian subsidiary will likely function in a similar way to HYBE’s other international divisions, which are already operational in the U.S., Japan, and Latin America.

HYBE’s ongoing global rollout and latest achievements show blueprint for India launch

HYBE’s plan to establish a presence in India is part of a larger global effort that has already brought significant results in other regions. According to MoneyS, HYBE America’s girl group KATSEYE recently made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 less than a year after debuting, following the K-pop-style system.

This includes everything from pre-debut training to tightly coordinated visuals, music, and performance.

Expand Tweet

In South America, the label's Latin division has partnered with Telemundo for a televised audition show called Pase a la Fama. It is also preparing to debut a new Latin boy group. Both projects reflect HYBE’s approach of combining mentorship with the K-pop development model to shape local talent.

Meanwhile, in Japan, boy group &TEAM earned triple platinum status for their third single, while new group aoen debuted successfully this June.

As per the media outlet, the company sees K-pop not just as a genre but as a complete method for identifying what fans want and creating artists around that demand. Chairman Bang has often expressed this view, stating that the company’s goal is to build "super IP" powered by loyal fanbases. According to MoneyS, HYBE said:

"K-pop should not stop at meaning music as a genre of pop, but should become a methodology in itself that accurately identifies the public's tastes and creates super IP based on super fans. This is Chairman Bang's usual philosophy."

Expand Tweet

If the Indian rollout follows the same path, it could mark a major shift in how global music is produced and consumed.

The K-pop giant has not yet revealed whether this new subsidiary will involve Indian artists right away or if the focus will begin with backend operations and distribution. Either way, the announcement signals that the company is serious about establishing a long-term base in the Indian entertainment market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More