5 K-pop songs to add to your Summer 2025 playlist

As the summer of 2025 arrives, it's the perfect time to shuffle the playlists with some of the hottest K-pop tracks of the season. Whether you are relaxing at a beach or enjoying a backyard party with your best friends, these songs from the South Korean entertainment industry are sure to set the mood.

Featuring BTS (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

K-pop tracks are known for their addictive melodies, genre-blending versatility, impressive choreography, and more. The idols have released plenty of good music which you can add to your summer playlist. The five tracks are listed below:

Summer 127 by NCT 127

Life Goes On by BTS

UTOPIA by ATEEZ

New Face by PSY

Way Back Home by Shaun

Life Goes On, New Face, and other K-pop tracks to add to your summer playlist

1) BTS' Life Goes On

Life Goes On photo sketch (Image via X/@bts_bighit)

The synth-pop track Life Goes On was released on November 20, 2020, through BigHit Music. It served as the title track of BTS's fifth Korean-language studio album, BE. The album featured other tracks, including Fly to My Room, Blue & Grey, Skit, Dis-ease, Stay, and Dynamite.

The song was written by a team of songwriters, including Antonina Armato, Chris James, j-hope, Pdogg, Kim Namjoon, Suga, and Ruuth.

The K-pop track debuted at the No.1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 5, 2020.

2) NCT 127's Summer 127

Featuring NCT 127 (Image via X/@NCTsmtown_127)

Summer 127 was released on June 14, 2017, through SM Entertainment. It was part of NCT127's third mini-album, #127 CHERRY BOMB. The album features seven tracks, including Cherry Bomb, Running 2 U, 0 Mile, Sun & Moon, Whiplash, Summer 127, and Cherry Bomb (Instrumental).

The K-pop track was penned by Taeyong, Mark, Bae Min-soo, Joombas, and others.

3) PSY's New Face

Featuring PSY (Image via Instagram/@42psy42)

South Korean rapper PSY released his single New Face on May 10, 2017, through YG, School Boy, and Republic Records. It served as the lead single of his eighth studio album, 4X2=8. The song was accompanied by a music video featuring Apink's Son Na-eun.

The album also included tracks such as I Luv It, Last Scene, Love, Bomb, We Are Young, Fact Assault, Rock Will Never Die, Place to Lean On, and Auto Reverse.

The K-pop track was written by PSY.

4) ATEEZ's UTOPIA

Featuring ATEEZ (Image via X/@ateezofficial)

ATEEZ released the track UTOPIA on June 10, 2019, through KQ Entertainment. It was the first track of the band's third mini-album, Treasure Ep. 3: One to All. The record also featured tracks such as Illusion, Crescent, Wave, Aurora, and Dancing Like Butterfly Wings.

The K-pop track was written by EDEN, LEEZ, BUDDY, Hongjoong, and Mingi.

5) Shaun's Way Back Home

Featuring Shaun (Image via Instagram/@shaunthehuman)

South Korean singer Shaun released the electronic and EDM track Way Back Home on June 27, 2018, through DCTOM and Warner Music Korea. It was the title track of his debut solo extended play, Take. The record featured three other tracks: Thinking of You, Nocturnal, and Arirang. The song was composed by Ji Hye-lee and Shaun.

Other tracks that listeners can add to their Summer Playlist include BTS' Magic Shop, KARS's Bomb Bomb, Momoland's Bboom Bboom, and more.

