"Latino kook is coming!"- Fans speculate BTS' Jungkook x Latin collab as Daddy Yankee seemingly posts HYBE visit amid hints from J Balvin and DJ Snake

On June 25, 2025, fans of BTS' Jungkook flooded social media with excitement and speculation after Daddy Yankee posted a photo from what appeared to be inside the HYBE building in Korea. The post quickly reignited rumors of a possible collaboration between BTS and Latin music stars.

During promotions for his solo album GOLDEN, he had mentioned in an interview that he would love to try Latin music one day, followed by genres like opera. He also named J Balvin, Rosalia, and Becky G as some of his favorite Latin artists.

The buzz grew stronger due to past incidents involving J Balvin and DJ Snake. J Balvin had previously posted Jungkook’s Seven on Instagram and mentioned in a livestream that he had an unreleased song with BTS.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Recently, DJ Snake, who collaborated with Jungkook on Please Don’t Change, replied to a Jungkook-related comment on X. Fans pointed out that Jungkook was also in the U.S. around that time.

While no official statement was made, ARMYs quickly connected the dots, especially considering the K-pop singer's past interest in Latin music. The fandom’s excitement exploded with reactions. An X user, @golden97love, wrote,

"Dots are connecting,we are getting that Jungkook × J balvin collab (maybe with dj snake too)....ohhh latino kook is coming!!"

Expand Tweet

Some also recalled how the Seven singer once said he wanted to cross between K-pop and global pop genres. Fans expressed their hope of seeing Jungkook collaborate with Latin singers.

"Trust. We are getting that collab," a fan commented.

"Balvin is one of my faves and I absolutely adore latin music. This would be my dream not JB," an X user mentioned.

"wbk that chest tattoo is about to breathe in a hot latin summer song," a user remarked.

"Yall remember when j Balvin said he had done a collab w/bts but he didn’t know what happened to it (I swear I remember seeing a video of this) could bts have Latin inspo on new almbun… or I’d love to see a jung kook & daddy yankee collab," another one said.

Although Daddy Yankee’s visit to HYBE may have occurred days earlier, it was enough to stir up speculation. Meanwhile, some also remain skeptical as they had hoped for the best.

"I like how we love to clown ourselves," an X user wrote.

"daddy yankee at hybe and I can’t stop thinking about jung kook saying he wants to try doing latin music," a fan commented.

"I dont know...won't it be too soon to celebrate? I dont want to get clowned laterrrr," a person added.

More on Jungkook’s recent activity, music plans, and global buzz

After completing his military service on June 11, Jungkook has been active with various activities. He flew to the U.S. soon after, reportedly for music and brand-related schedules. Although not confirmed, it may include his second solo album.

Fans also noticed his brief appearance on Ticketmaster listings, hinting at an upcoming solo concert. There are even reports of a major stadium in Jakarta being reserved, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

His debut solo album GOLDEN was released in November 2023, a few weeks before his military enlistment. In terms of certifications, Seven has been awarded RIAA double platinum, with GOLDEN, 3D, Standing Next to You, Euphoria, and Left and Right all certified platinum.

Fanbases have also urged BigHit and Geffen Records to certify older tracks like My Time, Begin, and Dreamers ahead of his next album release.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the singer-dancer has also been reportedly spotted in Switzerland with Jimin. It raised speculation about a second season of their travel documentary, Are You Sure?.

Meanwhile, ARMYs continue to celebrate his reunion with BTS during their 12th debut anniversary and his live performances at j-hope’s encore concert.

With so many signs pointing to something big, fans remain hopeful that Jungkook’s next era may feature a long-awaited Latin crossover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More