"ARE YOU SURE PT2 FT. RM?"– BTS' leader's Switzerland update sparks speculation about a new season of Jimin and Jungkook's travel show

On June 25, BTS leader RM posted photos from his recent trip to Switzerland on his Instagram account. It revealed that he had visited Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, near Basel. The update quickly sparked online chatter among BTS fans, as it closely followed sightings of Jimin and Jungkook at South Korean airports earlier that week.
Though their destination wasn’t officially confirmed, the ARMY later speculated that both were in Zurich, Switzerland, reportedly filming new content. Some blurry fan clips and voice recordings from Lake Zurich, where swans were being fed, added fuel to the theory. Online users believed the voices belonged to Jimin and Jungkook.
The possibility of a new season of their Disney+ travel show, Are You Sure?!, immediately became the center of discussion. Are You Sure?! premiered in August 2024, and featured Jimin and Jungkook exploring destinations like New York, Jeju Island, and Sapporo before their military enlistment.
The eight-part show also featured Taehyung in a guest appearance in one of the episodes. Both Jimin and Jungkook were discharged on June 11 after serving together under South Korea's buddy system. Fans now wonder if their trip to Switzerland was tied to a second season. RM’s presence in Switzerland only heightened those suspicions.
Though it has not been confirmed whether they are working on a sequel or another project altogether, many believe RM might make a guest appearance this time. An X user, @tkforevver, wrote,
"OMG????? RM???? IS ALSO IN SWITZERLAND? ARE WE GETTING ARE YOU SURE PT2 FT. RM?"
Fans flooded social media with theories and hopeful reactions. Some said that if the Indigo artist joins Are You Sure?, it would be a great collaboration. Others pointed out how their airport appearances were too coincidental and timed too closely for it not to be a joint project.
"wasn't he also in jp with them a few days before getting discharged!? lmao if it is true," a fan commented.
"HELP we gonna eat good im sure," an X user added.
"hope 3 of them reunited before he moved to the other country," another one said.
"wowwww ays 2 ft namjoon," a user remarked.
A few fans remained skeptical but said they would welcome any new content involving the trio.
"only if* are you sure pt2 is happening because I'm not sure yt," a fan wrote.
"this is how ik we’re so back bc im so behind since when are any of them in switzerland," another user added.
"Everyone is in Switzerland. Do you know who needs to be in Switzerland too? Yes. Me. I need to kabur aja dulu real fast," a netizen joked.
More about RM’s art trip and Jimin & Jungkook’s possible project in Switzerland
RM recently attended the globally recognized Art Basel fair in Switzerland as part of his official role as Samsung Art TV ambassador. He participated in a special session to discuss contemporary art and visual storytelling.
The event marked his first international appearance since being discharged from the military. In collaboration with Samsung, the BTS star also shared his commentary on select artworks through the Samsung Art Store.
In the meantime, Jimin and Jungkook were reportedly spotted filming in Zurich's Lindenhof area. When a fan saw them, they reportedly stated they were having fun and had security present. Another video, allegedly, has sounds of two voices trying to feed ducks by the lake, presumed to be of the two band members.
Jungkook had also trended days earlier after being seen at Gimpo Airport in a casual outfit, just a day after Jimin was also spotted there. Though they left separately, fans believe they may have reunited in Switzerland for this secret project.
The initial season of Are You Sure? was filmed in 2023 and released while the two were serving in the military. It showcased their travel adventures and bonding moments in various international locations.