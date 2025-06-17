“Namjoon in his element” — Fans react BTS’ RM appointed as Samsung Global Art TV Ambassador, set to host session on contemporary art 

On June 17, 2025, global conglomerate Samsung named BTS' RM as the official spokesperson for its art-integrated TV collection.

As part of his role, the K-pop idol will partake in Art Basel. It's a renowned international art fair in Switzerland where he will lead a talk session discussing contemporary art.

Samsung stated that coverage, including clips and behind-the-scenes content, will be uploaded to its global media platform. In reaction to the BTS leader's new position, ARMYs are expressing overwhelming pride online.

"Oh…namjoon in his element 🥺🥺🥺🥺," an X user commented.

Oh…namjoon in his element 🥺🥺🥺🥺

Many people genuinely admire him and are happy to see him succeed at what he loves.

Fans also show their affection, calling him their “artsy boy,” and express joy over his return, hoping he enjoys every moment of this new chapter.

"Oh, how I would love to be there 😍 I'm incredibly proud and happy for you, beautiful. You truly shine in your element. It's inspiring to see you doing what you love and succeeding so brilliantly. 🥰I love you.❤️#RM," a fan remarked.

"This is making me so happy 😭😭😭 i hope he has such a wonderful time," a person shared.

"He's so back :( my artsy boyyyyy," a viewer noted.

Many echoed the sentiment simply with “He’s so Namjoon,” showing how authentically this move resonates with who he is.

"This is so himmmmm🥹🫶🫶🫶," a netizen said.

"Omg this is so namjoon coded love this for him!," a user mentioned.

"He’s so Namjoon," another fan added.

BTS' RM conveys his devotion to art through the new Samsung affiliation

In his new capacity, BTS' RM will offer his interpretations on select digital exhibits via the Samsung Art Store — a paid-access platform that offers over 3,500 works in ultra-HD clarity. These reflections will be streamable straight from the Art TV screen.

“As someone who finds deep inspiration and comfort in art, I’m honored to partner with Samsung to share my journey and love for visual creativity,” said RM. “Through this collaboration, I hope more people can connect with art in their everyday lives — just like I do," the artist asserted.

Hun Lee, the chief officer directing Samsung’s Visual Display sector, noted that RM’s distinctive stance might encourage youth to dig into creativity.

"RM’s passion for art and culture deeply resonates with our vision to make art more accessible through technology. We’re thrilled to welcome him as the ambassador for Samsung Art TVs, and we believe his voice will inspire a new generation to explore the world of art in meaningful, personal ways," Lee said.

The collaboration was revealed shortly after BTS’ RM finished his mandatory military duty in South Korea on June 11.

