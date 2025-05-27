“This speaks VOLUMES” — Fans thrilled as BTS’ RM wins Favorite K-Pop Artist at 2025 AMAs, making history as first K-soloist to do so

On May 27, 2025, BTS' RM won the American Music Award for Favorite K-pop Artist in Las Vegas. He became the first Korean solo artist to win an AMA both as part of a group and on his own.

This puts him among the few Korean artists to win at the U.S.-based awards, along with BTS and PSY. The win came as his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, completed one year since its release in 2024. The album stood out for its unique sound and lyrics. The Favorite K-pop Artist category was added to recognize K-pop’s global impact.

The Bangtan Boy's solo activity has continued through BTS’s group break, during which members are pursuing solo careers and fulfilling military duties. RM did not attend the ceremony in person. However, his win sparked quick reactions online.

"ARMYs, thank you so much for giving this to Kim Namjoon. This speaks VOLUMES 😭💜 Congratulations to our leader!!!," an X user commented.

RM picked up the 2025 AMA award for Favorite K-Pop Artist during this year’s show. He ranked above other finalists, including ATEEZ, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, and Bangtan's Jimin.

This is Namjoon's second American Music Award. BTS took home the same award back in 2022. Now, RM has earned one as a soloist, adding to his previous win with the group.

The 2025 American Music Awards highlighted a broader variety of global artists. RM’s latest award adds to the increasing presence of Korean artists on global music platforms.

"OH MY GOD???? DESERVED AFTER SUCH A GOATED ALBUM 🔥," a fan remarked.

"Joon you deserve this and so much more!," a user mentioned.

"Namjoon got an ama, armys proved that we don't need the narrative of depends on solos and pmjs are mad on qts, what a day to be part of boraland✨," a person shared.

ARMY is celebrating RM’s big win, calling it well-deserved and a true team effort.

"This is a win that really came true thanks to small accounts and that one voting fanbase 💜💜💜 It wasn't easy with how many big accounts refused to help but we are big and enough ... Congratulations to Namjoon 💜💜💜," a netizen said.

"So happy! Very well-deserved! 😭💜 Congratulations to our beloved leader!!! This is our thank you for this beautiful masterpiece of an album," a viewer noted.

"Congratulations to the best Korean artist out there, the best leader, the best rapper, YOU DESERVE IT. RM YOU ARE THE BEST👑👑👑🔥🤟," another fan added.

RM set for military discharge in June: A look at what he said about the BTS reunion

Bangtan’s leader, RM, is scheduled for release from the armed service on the 10th of June, 2025. While serving in South Korea in June 2024, he previously posted on Weverse about missing his bandmates.

“I miss the members so much. I bet you do too … When we actually talked face to face, I realized again the things that never change, the place I had to return to," Namjoon penned (translated via Billboard).

Then, in December 2024, RM talked about his solo work during a Q&A shared with PEOPLE for his documentary Right Place, Wrong People. He said being solo gave him freedom and honesty, which could help BTS when they come back together.

“I believe that the experience of being able to be completely free and honest will have a good influence on our team when BTS transitions to the next chapter,” the 30-year-old said.

The artist believes this time apart will have a positive effect on the group’s next stage. He added that everything happens for a reason and said people understand value after losing it.

All BTS members are currently fulfilling military service. The boy band is set to come back together this year.

