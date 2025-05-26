Where to stream American Music Awards 2025? Streaming hours for all time zones explored amid BTS’ Jimin’s nomination

The American Music Awards are finally here, taking place today, May 26. Jimin and RM have both been nominated under the “Favorite K-Pop Artist” category. Jimin, in particular, has been gaining strong support online, with fans rallying behind him.
To keep up with the global excitement, official broadcast and streaming details have been shared for various time zones. The AMAs will air live on CBS and can be streamed via Paramount+ with Showtime at 8 pm ET. Due to time differences, international fans in certain regions will be able to watch the show on May 27.
Dates, timings, platforms for streaming the American Music Awards 2025, and nominees except BTS' Jimin
Where to stream
As revealed above, along with the domestic audience, international fans can also stream the 2025 American Music Awards live through Paramount+. This platform offers live streaming of the event, and for those who miss the live broadcast, the show will be available on demand the following day. Additionally, the official American Music Awards website (theamas.com) and their YouTube channel often provide highlights and exclusive content from the event.
Time zones for AMA streaming
May 26:
PT Pacific Time - 5 pm
MT Mountain Time - 6 pm
CT Central Time - 7 pm
ET Eastern Time - 8 pm
BRT Brasília Time - 9 pm
HDT Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time - 3 pm
May 27:
BST British Summer Time -1 am
CEST Central European Summer Time - 2 am
EEST Eastern European Summer Time - 3 am
GST Gulf Standard Time - 4 am
IRST Iran Standard Time - 3:30 am
PKT Pakistan Standard Time - 5 am
IST India Standard Time - 5:30 am
WIB Western Indonesian Time - 7 am
CST China Standard Time - 8 am
JST Japan Standard Time - 9 am
ACT Australian Central Time - 9:30 am
AET Australian Eastern Time - 10 am
M NZST New Zealand Standard Time - 12 pm
AMAs 2025
The AMA ceremony is all set to be hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who is returning to this stage after a long decade. The event will feature performances by artists such as Janet Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, etc. Additionally, Janet Jackson, the younger sister of Michael Jackson, will receive the ICON Award, and Rod Stewart will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jimin's run as a soloist
Jimin has already made a mark as a soloist and won many awards since beginning his solo career. In 2023, he took home the "IdolPlus Popularity Award" at the Fact Music Awards. Following that, he was named “Best Male Artist 2023” and received both the "Fans’ Choice of the Year (Daesang)" and "Fans’ Choice Male Top 10" in 2024.
Now, with a nomination for Favorite K-Pop Artist at the 2025 American Music Awards, fans are hopeful he’ll add another feather to his cap.
Jimin's contenders for this year include ATEEZ, Stray Kids, Rosé, and RM. What makes this nomination even more emotional for fans is that Jimin is currently serving in the military. His win at the AMAs will mark his last award before he returns to his idol duties.