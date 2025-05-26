“This is really beautiful” — Fans react as global ARMY unites for BTS Jimin’s discharge with banners, & heartfelt messages near his military base

BTS' Jimin is scheduled to be discharged from his military service on June 11, 2025. The singer began his service in December 2023 and has been enlisted alongside his bandmate Jungkook.

Ad

Ahead of his return, fans have arranged a series of public displays near his base in Yeoncheon. Starting May 25, large banners have been placed at both ends of the town’s only footbridge. The initiative is led by the Jimin Apple Music Team and Park Jimin USA. The banners will remain on display until June 11. One of the messages, written in Korean, reads:

“Jimin, we were waiting for this day you said you’d come and catch us.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the day of his discharge, fans plan to install five inflatable balloons near the 5th Division site. Each balloon is around three meters wide, with banners measuring 0.9 meters tall and seven meters in length attached to them.

The event is being coordinated by @voteforpjm2, along with groups like @itJIMIN1013 and @JIMIN_RECORD13. Supporters from both within South Korea and abroad are contributing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

All displays have been placed close to the unit gates, where the idol is expected to make his exit. One fan responding to the preparations, writing:

A fan comment on BTS Jimin's military discharge celebration (Image via X/@jiminwithluv13)

Fans thanked Jimin’s fanbase for the welcome projects. Some of them hoped the 29-year-old would see the banners and feel all the love and support waiting for him.

Ad

"These projects are beautifully done! Huge thanks to our dedicated fanbases for creating these amazing banners and other thoughtful projects. I'm sure Jimin will be truly touched when he sees it 🥹," a fan remarked.

"#PJMs Another wonderful banner from the welcome project for our Jimin. Jimin's fanbases are the best! Thank you so much, guys!!! OMG I'm so touched by all of this!🥹 I can imagine him seeing these messages...🤧 THAT'S RIGHT, PARK JIMIN!!! YOU ARE VERY LOVED! SO MUCH!😍😭🤧," a user mentioned.

Ad

"So manyyy projects 🥹 hoping jimin will see all of this!!," a person shared.

More similar PJMs' remarks.

"Can’t wait for him to see it 🥺 he is so loved," a netizen said.

"Imagine Jimin seeing all these banners when going home 💓💓💓💓💓," a viewer noted.

"😭😭😭😭 Oh my god my heart cried to see such beautiful posters, thank you for making it and I hope Jimin sees it and cries with emotion like us, thank you so much, it turned out beautiful," another fan added.

Ad

Airport clip of BTS' Jimin sparks talk of comeback ahead of military discharge

Expand Tweet

Ad

BTS’ Jimin was reportedly spotted at Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport on May 23, 2025, marking one of his rare public appearances since beginning mandatory military duty. Dressed in a simple black outfit, he moved calmly through the airport.

His exact travel plans weren’t confirmed. However, Gimpo mostly runs domestic and short international flights. That includes frequent routes to Tokyo, so fans think he might’ve been heading to Japan.

The following day, Jungkook was also seen at the same airport. No official link between the trips has been made. Notably, the two BTS members had earlier flown to Japan on November 23, 2023.

Ad

The expedition occurred nineteen days before their scheduled enlistment. It was later revealed that the footage from that visit was for their travel series Are You Sure?!, which dropped on Disney+ in August 2024.

The show followed their journey through various Japanese cities, including Sapporo. It focused on food, culture, and everyday life.

On the music front, BTS Jimin’s song Slow Dance ft. Sofia Carson has officially crossed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming his 16th track to hit the milestone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More