"THE ONE AND ONLY" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Jimin's Who becomes the fastest song by a K-pop act to hit 1.7 billion streams on Spotify

On May 24, 2025, news of BTS' Jimin's track Who becoming the fastest song by a K-pop act to surpass 1.7 billion streams on Spotify made rounds on social media platforms. Who achieved this feat in just over 10 months since its release on July 19, 2024. The track is the lead single from the singer's second solo album, Muse.
As of the publication of this article, the track has garnered 1,701,789,559 streams on Spotify.
His bandmate Jungkook holds second place with his track, Seven, which hit the mark in 347 days, followed by One of the Girls (OOTG) by Jennie, The Weeknd, and Lily-Rose Depp in 631 days, and BTS' Dynamite in 1080 days.
Subsequently, fans took to the internet to express their enthusiasm for the K-pop idol's latest achievement.
"WHO?😌THE ONE AND ONLY" commented a fan on X.
Fan comments continued pouring in on X, where they praised the track.
"Who is literally my biggest fighter🤍she's my sis for life🤝," commented one fan.
"Nobody is doing it like him🔥🔥," reacted another fan.
"This masterpiece will forever be iconic. Thank you Jimin!🥰💜🥳🎉🎉🎉" exclaimed another fan.
More fan reactions on X lauded the BTS member.
"We can't wait for your return and witness how much you are loved by your fans🥰," wrote a fan on X.
"One of the most songs I love in bts solo era, jimin u never disappointed me man💓," added another fan.
"Don't forget while in the military👏😌," said another fan.
More about Jimin's second solo album, Muse, and its lead single, Who
Jimin's second studio album, Muse, was released on July 19, 2024, via Big Hit Music. The album consists of seven songs, including the pre-released singles Closer Than This and Smeraldo Garden Marching Band ft. Loco. The lead single of the album is Who.
"Following his first solo album, "FACE," where he sought to explore his true identity, "MUSE" documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration," Big Hit Music said in a notice on Weverse.
It further stated that the seven tracks in the album highlight the Lie singer's expanded "musical spectrum." Jimin also co-wrote six tracks on the album, and the announcement from Big Hit Music featured a vintage feel with images of old school cassettes that represented each of the tracks. All songs are interconnected through an overarching theme of "love," as reported by Billboard on June 20, 2024.
Its lead single, Who, was released alongside the album. The song was at first revealed to be the focus track of the album, and its upcoming performance was teased on July 18, 2025. The pre-recorded performance was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22, 2025.
The song reached No. 1 on the Daily Global Spotify Charts and debuted at No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. It also entered at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Digital Song Sales Chart. The song went on to remain on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 33 weeks, breaking BTS' record for being the longest-charting song by a Korean act.
In other news, Jimin is fulfilling his mandatory military service and will be discharged alongside his bandmates Jungkook, V, RM, and SUGA in June 2025.