“We need part 2”- Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘SEVEN’ MV goes viral online ahead of military discharge and anticipated comeback

Clips from BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN feat. Latto music video have been going viral on the internet, almost two years since the song's official release. Many Korean netizens have been reviving the song and its impact on the industry ahead of the idol's upcoming military discharge.

The idol is expected to be discharged next month, on June 11, 2025. Therefore, many have been anticipating his possible comeback, both as a solo artist and as a member of BTS.

They discussed that a second part of the song's music video would be another impactful addition to the music industry and Jungkook's solo career. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the recent viral clips of the SEVEN music video

"We need part 2"

"The biggest debut song of all time" said a fan on X

"2 years later no one’s over seven jungkook, i’m afraid you need to give her a sister…soon" added another fan

"oh seven the h!t that you're. you will be always iconic & loved. this happens when your song is known outside the fandom bubble!" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens discussed the music video's undying influence among netizens.

"the people demand part 2" stated a fan

"Music video of the century" added an X user

"Oh Seven, you will always be THAT queen" said a netizen

"Even after a year & half k-netz are still gagged by seven’s mv a timeless masterpiece" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activities

BTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. He stands under the vocal line of the group, which also includes the members Jin, Jimin, and V.

As a member of BTS, he has rolled out multiple solo tracks under the group's album such as My Time, Euphoria, etc. Additionally, he has also put forth a few independent solo tracks through SoundCloud such as Still With You in 2020, a gift to ARMYs for the group's debut anniversary celebrations, FESTA.

However, his official solo debut wasn't until July 2023 when he rolled out his first solo single, SEVEN feat. Latto. The music video immediately garnered attention for its various unique features and people also couldn't help but swoon over the chemistry between Jungkook and the music video's actress, Han So-hee, an established South Korean actress with roles in Nevertheless, My Name, etc.

He put forth another collaborative single with Jack Harlow called 3D in September 2023, and soon followed it up with his solo debut album release in November of the same year called, GOLDEN. The album held the track, Standing Next To You, as its title track. Around December, the idol enlisted in the military for his mandatory service alongside his fellow member, Jimin, under the Buddy System.

For the group's 11th debut anniversary, he also released a pre-recorded track called Never Let Go, a song that paid tribute to the relationship he shares with his fandom, ARMYs. Given the several impressive releases the idol has put forth as a soloist, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to what his future career post military discharge has in store for them.

