"Give him the privacy he want" — Fans divided as BTS' Jimin reportedly spotted at the Gimpo airport with Lee Sae-on ahead of his military discharge

On May 23, 2025, BTS' Jimin was reportedly spotted at Gimpo Airport in South Korea. According to viral clips shared by fan accounts, he was seen in a low-key outfit with actor and close friend Lee Sae-on. Though the video didn’t clearly show his face, fans quickly recognized him based on his walk and outfit.

With only weeks left before his official military discharge in June, the unexpected sighting sparked both excitement and concern among fans.

The fanbase appeared divided. Some were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the idol, while others urged discretion. They pointed out the absence of security or an official manager and suggested that he might have been on a private schedule. One X user, @jimbooty_7, wrote:

"Can u all f*king stop sharing those pics and videos of jimin give him the privacy he want if he have to share his pics he would done it decades ago we all miss him but it doesn’t mean u will share a sae-sang pics like that stop f*king invading privacy."

Many fans were emotional after seeing the singer for the first time in months.

"OH MY GOD JI MIN???? Its from TODAY this is the 1st time ITS BEEN A DECADE I WILL CRYYYYYYYYYYYYY," a fan commented.

"We survived this long without a single photo he looks so good and hasn’t changed at all!!," an X user mentioned.

"this is like the second coming of christ to me yall," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, others expressed discomfort about the footage circulating online. Some pleaded with fans to respect his privacy during his final military leave.

"first it was jungkook now it's jimin?? seriously why are y'all okay with sharing photos which were clearly taken by ppl who stalked them and invaded their privacy," a fan commented.

"Tell me it’s a public schedule otherwise it’s so wrong to shoot and even post this," another person added.

"sorry guys i'm not being party pooper but we shouldn't be happy to seeing jimin leaks photo in airport, it's probably his privacy schedule.. if u love him then respect him and his life," an X user wrote.

More on Jimin’s recent journey, his solo career, and BTS' nearing reunion

BTS' Jimin enlisted in December 2023, alongside Jungkook. He is set to be discharged on June 11, 2025. As BTS approaches its long-awaited reunion, fans are eager to see what projects the members have lined up. J-hope is currently on his solo world tour.

He was also seen at the airport on the same day and was asked about the Serendipity singer at the airport. The rapper admitted he hadn’t seen him, which only added to the curiosity surrounding the singer’s brief public appearance.

Despite his military absence, Jimin’s solo career continues to thrive. His second studio album, Muse, was released in July 2024. It broke records with its lead single, Who, becoming the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album topped iTunes in over 80 countries and won Best International Album at the 2025 Top 50 Music Awards in Spain. Muse followed his 2023 debut album, Face, which included the Billboard-topping hit Like Crazy.

With all BTS members—RM, V, SUGA, Jungkook, and Jimin—set to complete their service next month, anticipation is sky-high for FESTA 2025.

