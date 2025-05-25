Are enlisted Korean celebrities allowed to travel abroad? BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook’s airport sighting sparks fan speculation of comeback preparations

On May 23 and 24, 2025, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were seen at Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport. The two reportedly flew to Japan on respective days. One female fan who seemingly met Jungkook at the terminal said he was polite and signed tickets for her and two others. She added that the singer boarded the same flight as her to Tokyo, suggesting he may have traveled there as well.

Meanwhile, Jimin's destination remains unconfirmed, but travel patterns from Gimpo suggest he was likely on a short-haul international route such as Japan. Gimpo International Airport handles mostly domestic and regional flights, including routes to Tokyo.

Without military-approved leave for long-distance travel, such as to the U.S., destinations like New York appear unlikely at this point. Both BTS members are still enlisted but currently on final leave.

So, are enlisted Korean celebrities allowed to travel abroad? Yes, but it requires a permit from Military Manpower Administration (MMA), as reported by Korea Legislation Research Institute. It's a regular phase for soldiers near the completion of their service. During this time, troops can use up saved-off days.

Trending

They stay officially registered but aren’t required to return to base unless called back. Most soldiers don’t return to base after final leave, and discharge is usually handled through paperwork, without a formal event.

Furthermore, fans also noticed Jungkook was carrying a large professional-grade MPB cinema camera bag. This led to speculation that filming work could be in progress.

A fan comment on Jungkook's airport sighting (Image via X/@MonicaChowdhur6)

Their military release is expected on June 11, 2025. With both members nearing the end of their enlistment, airport sightings have triggered talks of upcoming solo or group activities among ARMY.

"OMFG JIKOOK???? JIMIN SPOTTED AT THE AIRPORT YESTERDAY AND JUNGKOOK SPOTTED AT THE AIRPORT TODAY??? WHAT ARE THEY COOKING 🤭," an X user commented.

Fans are anticipating a possible new season of Are You Sure?!, with some hoping for a post-military edition and others expressing excitement at the idea.

"New episodes of Are you Sure! Would be good," a fan remarked.

“Are you sure” post military edition probably," a user mentioned.

"Interesting!! Are you Sure?," a person shared.

Some admirers believe Jimin and Jungkook might be heading to BTS bandmate j-hope’s concert in Japan. Hobi's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is scheduled for May 31, 2025, at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

"Are u sure 👀? Or jhope concert ?.. Anyways I'm happy for them ✨," a netizen said.

"They might be headed to jhope concert???," a viewer noted.

"Watch Jungkook and Jimin show up at Hobi’s concert in Japan… I can feel it ☝🏽," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook filmed their travel show, Are You Sure?, in Japan before enlistment

On November 23, 2023, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook flew out to Japan. Their departure came one day after it was officially confirmed that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had begun the enlistment process for South Korea’s compulsory military service.

This trip happened 19 days before they were due to begin active duty. They boarded their flight from Seoul’s Gimpo Airport. While in Japan, the two were seen filming using portable action cameras, leading to talk about a potential upcoming series, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

That assumption was later confirmed, as their travel show, Are You Sure?!, premiered on Disney+ on August 8, 2024. The series followed their journey through several cities, including Sapporo, as they explored food, culture, and local life.

Before this trip, the BTS' maknae had released his first solo record, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. The Japan visit and the filming took place during the pre-service phase.

BTS is set to wrap up each member’s compulsory enlistment by the close of June 2025 and is projected to reconvene in July 2025 for team-wide engagements.

