“Now this is what you called paved the way” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Rosé is reported to have withdrawn from KOMCA over unfair profit distribution 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially stepped away from the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) earlier this year. According to The Korea Times, she reportedly filed for removal on October 31, 2024, and her membership ended after the three-month notice period on January 31, 2025.

She is the first South Korean performer to take such action after Seo Taiji refused an extension in 2002. Her departure comes at a time when industry discussions around royalty distribution in South Korea have supposedly intensified.

On May 22, 2025, the Korean Music Copyright Association released its Domestic and International Music Streaming Market In-Depth Analysis Report. In the report, insiders claim the BLACKPINK member's decision may be linked to how royalties from overseas streams are handled. Since her music earns globally, she pays both foreign publishers and KOMCA. This dual process seemingly lowers her final earnings.

As the Ten Asia report suggests, direct deals with global services like Apple Music could give her up to 100% of the revenue, but using Korean channels might drop that to 60–70%. Admirers reacted to Rosé's decision to leave the organization over unfair profit distribution.

"Now this is what you called paved the way. Real impact," an X user commented.

A fan comment on the BLACKPINK star's exit from KOMCA (Image via X/@cilantroxict)

The KOMCA report shows that only 10.5% of streaming income reaches lyricists and copyright owners in Korea. In comparison, creators in the U.S. receive about 12.3%, while those in the U.K. and Germany earn 16% and 15%, respectively.

Korean music apps like Melon reportedly keep around 35% of the total streaming revenue. This is above the global average, which is generally below 30%. The current structure includes multiple parties between the platform and the artist.

Revenue typically goes through distributors and different copyright groups before it gets to the original creators. These layers seemingly reduce the artist’s final share. In contrast, foreign artists often go through one publisher, making the process quicker and more direct.

Fans continue to comment on Rosé's choice to withdraw, calling her a "smart businesswoman."

"Rosé knows her value. Smart businesswoman 🙌,"a fan remarked.

"This is so kind to other artists genuinely like to have this impact is truly a power and generous to those it effects," a user mentioned.

"She literally is the Taylor Swift of Kpop," a person shared.

Fan reactions show the New Zealand-born songstress’ exit may spark industry change, pushing KOMCA to revise guidelines for fairer artist earnings.

"Had the SK music industry rethink & start to improve their existing structures. Oh Rosé, to have tangible, real life impact like yourself 🤗," a netizen said.

"This is Real long lasting change. Not some influencer sh*t. This will help 1000+ of future singers / artists struggling. Rosé’s name will be for sure remembered after that," a viewer noted.

"Rosé’s causing a shift in the industry, and KOMCA will have to revise their policies as more people are taking notes and before they make the same move. Good job Rosé, I never knew your game but I am so proud of you for seeing right through it," another fan added.

BLACKPINK's Rosé signed an official deal with Atlantic Records after leaving KOMCA

Rosé from BLACKPINK has officially teamed up with Atlantic Records for her solo music plans. The update comes straight from her Instagram on September 27, 2024 KST, where she confirmed the signing and hinted at new content dropping soon.

"Hi my number ones i am so so excited to announce to you my signing with @atlanticrecords !!!!!! I know you've all waited sooo long for this moment, but i hope you're READY for what's in store for the next few months!! i CANNOTTT wait for you all to hear everything!! so hang on tight!! miss you all dearly," BLACKPINK's lead vocalist wrote.

Since then, she’s released her debut album Rosie and its main track APT. under the label. The Messy singer has also introduced a new account, @vampirehollie, meant for quick updates and behind-the-scenes posts from her solo team. The label is home to globally known acts like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Ava Max, and many.

Separately, on May 22, 2025, the official site for Music Awards Japan announced that Rosé's track APT. ft. Bruno Mars was honored as Japan’s Top Global Pop Track.

