BTS' Kim Taehyung becomes the only Asian act to have four Instagram posts having over 1M shares with recent military discharge update

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, recently became the only Asian act to have multiple posts on Instagram with over 1 million shares. Taehyung completed his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, and shared a celebratory post on social media, gaining fans’ attention.

On June 11, the BTS vocalist posted an Instagram carousel with 20 photos, which surpassed 13.8 million likes and 1 million shares. This milestone reportedly made him the first K-pop artist and the only Asian act to have four posts shared 1 million times.

V posted the photo dump with Tems' song Love Me JeJe and the caption:

"Love me tete"

The photos depicted his time with his fellow Special Duty soldiers, an image of him working out with Nevertheless star Song Kang, and him playing baseball. There were also photos of him reading the book The Kitchen of 16 Nights penned by Mao Wu, illustrating Chinese realism through short stories and tales. Additionally, one of the images captured him playing with a snowman, and another was of a cake. The icing on the cake read:

"I'm happy to be with you"

Apart from this post, other posts shared by BTS' V with 1 million shares include a January 28, 2024, post, which had a Love wins all behind-the-scenes update featuring IU. It garnered 18.2 million likes and 1 million shares.

Another post was one made on December 2, 2024, in remembrance of his pet, Kim Yeontan, which amassed 14.4 million likes and 1.2 million shares. The other post was a February 23, 2025, one where he posted a military discharge countdown of D-107. This one had 17.3 million likes and 1.8 million shares.

BTS' V's social media reach with latest updates: Most liked video on TikTok, selling out books, and more

BTS' V has resumed showcasing his dancing skills on social media following his discharge from the military. A day after his discharge, he was seen on choreographer Lee-jung Lee's social media pages, including Instagram and TikTok, where they danced to Don't Drop That Thun Thun.

Taehyung continues to demonstrate his social media power as Lee-jung Lee's TikTok featuring him received much appreciation from fans, amassing around 13.1 million likes and 70 million plays. Notably, without an official solo account, V emerged as the first artist in the K-pop scene to reach these heights by having the most liked video on the Chinese video platform.

Additionally, the video surpassed 69.2 million views on the World of Street Woman Fighter dancer's Instagram page. In the July 11 Instagram post, BTS' V unveiled an image where he hid his face with The Kitchen of 16 Nights book and a photo where a LEGO Ferrari 458 GTS was placed in front of him and his fellow soldiers.

The Kitchen of 16 Nights book was reportedly sold out on many e-commerce platforms and websites. The LEGO Ferrari 458 GTS was also reportedly out of stock following Taehyung's social media update.

In other news, BTS' V was spotted at the HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang on June 13, 2025. Notably, this show marked as one of the last two shows of j-hope’s solo tour. Furthermore, June 13 was celebrated as BTS' 12th debut anniversary, where V was joined by his fellow group members.

