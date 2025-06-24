BTS V's ‘Don’t Drop That Thun Thun’ dance video surpasses 13.1M likes on TikTok, extends his record as most-liked video by a K-pop artist in 2025

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has extended his record for having the most liked video on TikTok in 2025 by a K-pop artist through his latest video with Lee-jung Lee. On June 11, 2025, dancer and choreographer Lee-jung Lee unveiled a dance collaboration video with the BTS member performing on Finatticz's’ Don't Drop That Thun Thun.

As of June 23, 2025, the dance collaboration video has surpassed 13.1 million likes on TikTok, shared on Lee-jung Lee's official page. Furthermore, it is also the most liked video shared on Lee's TikTok account. Previously, on June 16, the video crossed over 12 million likes, making him the first K-pop artist to have the most liked TikTok video this year.

With recent developments in likes, V only extended his previous record on TikTok. Notably, the BTS vocalist reached this milestone without any official solo page on the social media platform. Additionally, the dance video has also surpassed 70 million views on TikTok and 69 million views on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

BTS’ V and Lee-jung Lee Don't Drop That Thun Thun choreography becomes a viral trend

Recently, V of BTS joined forces with Lee-jung Lee for a social media video where they showcased a dance routine on Don't Drop That Thun Thun (2012). This marked Kim Taehyung's first dance video after completing his mandatory military obligations, which ended on June 10, 2025.

On Lee-jung Lee's Instagram page, the video was captioned “Military Twins,” as both celebrities were seen wearing military cargo pants. This video spread across social media on different platforms. Many netizens and fans started to recreate the choreography, sharing their version online. Additionally, Nobody Sausage hopped on the dance challenge, performing the moves while donning military pants.

The duo also shared a dance video on WATCHU KNO BOUT ME by GloRilla, which also gained massive attention online, reaching 51.4 million views and 3.5 million likes on Instagram. This is not the first time the duo has gone viral on social media.

Previously, the BTS member and THE BLACK LABEL dancer went viral for their choreography video on Ludacris’ What's Your Fantasy? (Featuring Shawna). This video was filmed when V was reportedly on a permitted leave while still serving in the military and shared on November 28, 2024. The What's Your Fantasy? video surpassed 82.6 million views and 7.3 million likes on Instagram.

BTS's V and Lee Jung-lee's recent activities

Following his military service, BTS’ V interacted with fans through several Weverse live streaming sessions. On June 20, 2025, he went live on Weverse to interact with fans and viewers. Kim Taehyung hinted at an upcoming project, saying:

“This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it'll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it's actually a huge deal."

However, V did not share any further details about the project.

Meanwhile, Lee-jung Lee rose to fame through the South Korean dance competition for female street dancers titled Street Woman Fighter season 1. She participated as the leader of the YGX dance group. She has choreographed for K-pop groups like ITZY, BLACKPINK, iKON, TWICE, and solo artists like Somi and Sunmi.

Currently, Lee-jung appears on the ongoing competition series titled World of Street Woman Fighter. This show is open for foreign dancers to showcase their dance skills. Lee-jung Lee has participated in this season as one of the members of the dance crew Bumsup.

Viewers may catch up with World of Street Woman Fighter every Tuesday on Mnet.

