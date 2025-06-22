“THV power” — Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung sparks $1.9K AKG headphones sell-out and brand buzz after latest Weverse live appearance

On June 20, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung started a Weverse live stream where he was seen wearing Samsung subsidiary AKG headphones in the second half, which gained massive attention among fans. According to AKG’s official website, the K812 superior reference headphones sold out and were no longer available for sale.

Many fans speculated that the headphones reportedly sold out after Kim Taehyung wore them in the livestream video.

Fans turned to social media to celebrate this moment, as it has only been a few days since Taehyung completed his military obligations, and this incident continues to demonstrate his impact on his followers. Fans were also surprised by the high price of the headphones, which cost 1.9K USD, relatively more than the price of a concert ticket.

"THV Power," a fan said.

Fans shared hilarious reactions to the sell-out of the headphones.

"This is how I know armys re rich women with jobs," a user commented.

"No exactly who are these bunch of rich armys? the ones I know are broke af," another user commented.

"SOLD OUT 2K HEADPHONES OH IM FINNA START HACKING BANK ACCOUNTS TF," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans jokingly raised concerns about whether they would be able to secure a future BTS concert ticket due to the recent headphone incident.

"Hell nah, i aint getting those tix. Just imagining the amount of army that will buy tickets in other countries to see bangtan," a netizen reacted.

"If i hear another "oh we haven't saved anything for the tourrr" LIKE- THOSE ARE LITERALLY 2000 DOLLARS?" another netizen mentioned.

"This is a blessed cursed I love that tannies are back but army is also back in full effect cause WTF!!! Everyone good luck on your tour tickets," a fan stated.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung gets a shout-out from NOICE and Projekt Produkt after his recent Weverse live

On June 20, 2025, Kim Taehyung of BTS turned on a Weverse live session to greet his fans. He was seen in different outfits, capturing fans’ attention. In the first half of the live streaming video, he wore a sleeveless black striped tank top from the South Korean brand NOICE. He also wore glasses by Projekt Produkt, and in the latter half, he wore a cream-printed T-shirt from Junk Food.

Soon, several clips and videos from the live video started circulating online and caught the attention of the brands. Projekt Produkt and a marketing representative from the company reportedly re-shared posts showcasing the brand's glasses worn by the BTS vocalist. NOICE also gave a shout-out to Kim Taehyung by sharing posts from his live stream where he wore their tank top.

In other news, Kim Taehyung marked the final day in the military, concluding his services with multiple accolades and awards on June 10, 2025, joined by his BTS bandmate and leader, RM. In a recent celebratory Instagram post on June 22, 2025, Kim Taehyung was spotted alongside his fellow Wooga Squad member and actor Park Seo-joon.

