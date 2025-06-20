“Model runway in Paris Fashion Show?” — Fans speculate after spotting travel luggage in BTS’ Taehyung's latest Weverse live

On June 20, 2025, BTS member Kim Taehyung held his second Weverse livestream following the culmination of his army duty. During the session, observers noticed a trolley bag placed beside him. The K-pop idol also made a casual remark during the Weverse livestream.

"I'll go and come back safely," he said.

The line sparked chatter about him flying out for something overseas. Not long after, Mujin Choi, the stylist who often teams up with Taehyung, dropped a snap of an airplane on his Instagram Story with a caption that read, “Bye Bye.”

That post, along with Taehyung's quick update, had fans linking the two, guessing he might be catching a flight for an event abroad. During the live, V also mentioned there were clothes everywhere, which led to a buzz around possible fashion gigs.

Paris Fashion Week is locked in from June 24 to June 29, 2025. On top of that, Celine’s upcoming runway presentation, marking Michael Rider’s debut line for the label, is lined up for July 6, 2025, in Paris.

Taehyung was named a global face for Celine in March 2024 and has shown up at their shows before.

Reacting to the travel luggage seen in the BTS idol's Weverse livestream, one X user wrote:

₎₎̊₊♡ @soloeratk LINK Model runway in Paris Fashion Show???

Following the BTS member's Weverse live and the social media post by his stylist, fans have taken to online platforms to share their theories.

"Whether yes or no, i still think its related to modeling," a fan remarked.

"I’ll be spiraling the remaining of the day about whatever taehyung is working on is it a movie? is it a tv show? is it a game? is it an album? is it fashion? a girl needs to know," a user mentioned.

"Bro r we really, REALLY ready to see buff taehyung covered in celin with that face card? We are sooooooooooo f*cked," a person shared.

Meanwhile, many others posted their responses, with one saying they are eagerly waiting for the idol's new content.

"Oh, yeah... Taehyung's suitcase was packed. Wherever he goes, I hope he has fun," a netizen said.

"I can't wait for new content from Kim Taehyung......," a viewer noted.

"ITS GETTING REAL KAH," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung hinted at a new project in a livestream update

BTS’ Taehyung, who goes by the name V on stage, dropped a subtle mention about working on something fresh during a casual Weverse livestream on June 20, 2025. Chatting with viewers, he said:

“This is probably… maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal.”

He didn’t share specifics, but the comment drew attention. It marked one of his earliest remarks since completing his military duty.

BTS’ V registered for South Korea’s required national duty in late 2023, stepping away from individual pursuits and team schedules. He finalized his service on June 10, 2025.

This broadcast marked one of his first public sightings since coming back.

V's teaser about a possible drop lined up with BTS' upcoming comeback, which is expected later this year after all members complete their duties.

