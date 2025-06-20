“ACTOR TAEHYUNG COMEBACK?” — Fans speculate as BTS’ V teases a “big” project release during his latest Weverse live 

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, aka V, hopped on his second Weverse live on June 20, 2025. In the livestream, he casually let slip that he’s been locked in on something new these past few days.
"This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it'll come out. But, it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it's actually a huge deal," the Winter Bear singer said.
This comes ten days after he officially clocked out of his military duties on June 10. The K-pop idol was enlisted back on December 11, 2023, tagging in alongside fellow BTS member, Kim Namjoon.
V first completed basic training for five weeks, followed by three weeks of sessions at the Army General Administration School. Starting onward, he got assigned to Chuncheon’s Second Military Division within the Gangwon region.
Fans picked up on the 29-year-old's comment during the Weverse livestream and reacted on X.
"ACTOR TAEHYUNG COMEBACK???," an X user commented.
Some thought he might appear in Squid Game or another K-drama, while many guessed that he may return as an actor soon.
"Squid game or another kdrama cameo 👀👀," a fan remarked.
"Squid Game guys.. even though the main filming is wrapped up they’re still shooting his scenes 🤡," a user mentioned.
"Guys, we are definitely getting actor taehyung. He has been working on this since he got back from the military and i am sure he will do a great job. I am so excited, i have been waiting for years and it is finally happening🥰🥰," a person shared.
Admirers continued to speculate that Taehyung might be working on an acting project.
"Yall it’s official actor taehyung is coming i REPEAT actor taehyung is coming," a netizen said.
"He's acting, he's doing an acting project. im telling you," a viewer noted.
"He's definitely doing some kdrama. I am damn sure," another fan added.
BTS' V seen with filmmaker Park Chan-wook & Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung at a piano recital
On June 17, 2025, BTS star Kim Taehyung appeared at Cho Seong-jin's live recital in Seoul, as per SBS Morning News report which started doing rounds on X. There, he was witnessed joining with acclaimed movie director Park Chan-wook. Actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for Minari, was also spotted at the affair.
V reportedly pulled in with Park and stayed through the full set. He then later exited using the backstage route, moving along with people linked to Park. Onlookers said he didn’t talk to reporters or step into the spotlight but was seen checking out a concert handout.
Some guessed the booklet had the pianist’s signature, though that wasn’t officially confirmed. Not long ago, Taehyung had dropped a story on Instagram that showed him in a seemingly deep chat with director Park Chan-wook, which got people talking about a possible team-up.
So far, there’s been no clear update from Taehyung or his agency about any joint project.
In other news, BTS’ V smashed records by bagging 4.67 million fan notes on Goondori during his 18-month military duty.