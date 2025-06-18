"Korea's pride" — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's piano concert attendance with Park Chan-wook & Youn Yuh-jung makes national headlines 

On June 17, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung attended a live piano concert by Cho Seong-jin in Seoul. It was held as part of the pianist’s nationwide tour. Korean daybreak show SBS Morning News aired the report, which soon circulated online. The report stated that V previously talked about Cho Seong Jin's performance video on V Live in 2019, and wished to see his live performance someday.

V was spotted arriving with filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung was also spotted, who bagged an Academy for her rendition in Minari. Eyewitnesses said he left through the artist’s exit, tagging along with Park’s circle.

He was reportedly seen flipping through a program guide, which some speculated was signed by the pianist. Taehyung didn’t take part in the show or speak to the press. However, his appearance was noticed by fellow visitors.

"Korea's pride," an X user commented.

Sam ₁ꋰ @Thvthecreator_ LINK Korea's pride

Meanwhile, many fans called him a "national treasure," joking that the Korean media is back to its “favorite hobby.”

"Taehyung is on SBS's morning news bcs he attending Jo Seong-jin's piano concert. he's literally the most precious nation’s treasure," a fan said.

"It's so funny that it's on the news that Taehyung attended a piano performance. Korean media is officially back to their favorite hobby: obsessing over Kim Taehyung," another user mentioned.

"taehyung’s impact is insane he’s the main topic everywhere, kr media are even reporting how he spent his day like it’s breaking news," another person shared.

Other fans reacted similarly, calling the K-pop idol the "country's favorite prince."

"Korean media clocking taehyung again for simply attending a classical piano recital? we’re not even surprised anymore," one netizen said.

"National news reporting on taehyung attending a piano concert because of a fan taken pic... look at what happens when you're the country's favorite prince😭," a viewer noted.

"🎥 The media couldn't look away: SBS News reported Kim Taehyung’s attendance at the recital of acclaimed pianist Seong-Jin Cho, alongside award-winning director Park Chan-wook. when taehyung appears, he doesn’t just light up the room, he captures the attention of a nation," another fan added.

"Omg Yoon Yeo jung? Something is def cooking," another fan commented.

BTS' Taehyung is the 'most-loved celebrity' on Goondori

BTS' Taehyung also hit a major milestone during his time in the army. The K-pop idol wrapped up his 18-month service on June 10. And during that period, he received over 4.5 million messages from fans.

These texts were sent through the Goondori platform, a military-use app designed for soldiers to stay in touch with supporters. V ended up being the most messaged artist on the app, topping all others in total cheer messages.

The 29-year-old also smashed the record for the highest number of daily notes. Final stats from Goondori confirmed his lead, with fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook coming in next. They got around 2.7 million and 2.5 million cheer messages each.

NCT’s Taeyong was ranked fourth with 1.8 million, while BTS rappers Suga and RM stood at fifth and sixth, with 1.7 million and 1.2 million cheer messages, respectively. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan followed close behind, also logging 1.2 million.

Goondori is widely used for fans to send support to enlisted celebs. The final rankings are based on message count tracked through the app over the service period.

Meanwhile, supporters are abuzz as speculation grows that BTS' V could be gearing up for acting, after being seen with filmmaker Park Chan-wook and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung.

