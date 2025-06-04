“He’s born to be loved” — Fans react as BTS' Taehyung becomes first & only enlisted celebrity to receive over 4.5 million cheering posts on Goondori

On June 1, 2025, fan-run X profile @taes_studio shared that BTS’ Taehyung has formally become the first celeb to surpass 3 million 'cheering posts' on the Korean app Goondori.

At present, the singer holds the highest number recorded on the app, with over 4.5 million supportive notes sent by users. For those unversed, Goondori is a South Korean countdown application mainly used to monitor the time remaining until someone finishes their compulsory military duty.

While originally meant for families and partners of enlisted individuals, the app is now frequently used by fandoms to send encouragement to stars in service.

Fans highlighted this feat across online platforms and discussed the rising count.

"He is born to be loved 🤍," an X user commented.

Kim Taehyung joined the military in December 2023. Since enlistment, his Goondori page has seen constant interaction from supporters, pushing him past the 3 million mark. As of now, no other celebrity has reached this number, with his total standing at more than 4.5 million.

"Kim Taehyung you are so loved, millions of people have missed you and we can’t wait for your return," a fan remarked.

"He is the most beloved idol and I love that ❤️," a user mentioned.

"Everyone loves him 🥹🤭," a person shared.

Fans continued to applaud Taehyung's popularity, saying he "deserves it all."

"Fame comes to him naturally…. Doesn’t matter what he is doing or where he is!," a netizen said.

"And Goondori is an app Taehyung and other enlisted idols use, happy Taehyung got to see how much he’s loved and appreciated 🥺," a viewer noted.

"Taehyung is so loved and he totally deserves it all," another fan added.

BTS’ Taehyung leads 2025 Google searches as the most searched K-pop idol

BTS’ Kim Taehyung emerged as the most searched K-pop idol on Google between January and May 2025. Google Trends showed that Taehyung recorded the highest search traffic during this period, despite no recent music launches or media appearances.

He has remained inactive publicly due to military service. The 29-year-old commenced his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, coinciding with bandmate Kim Namjoon, aka RM.

The BTS' visual first underwent five weeks of basic army instruction, followed by three additional weeks at the Army General Administration School for further training.

Subsequently, on February 8, 2024, he was deployed to the 2nd Division within the Ssangyong Detachment. There, V operated alongside the Special Task Force of the Military Police branch. Both Taehyung and RM are scheduled to complete their service and return on June 10, 2025.

BTS announced their 2025 FESTA, marking 12 years since their debut. Held annually around June 13, the event features two weeks of celebrations. This year’s highlight is an in-person gathering, with fans expecting more activities and lively content.

