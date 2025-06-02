From SDT uniform appearances to career counsellor: Exploring times BTS' Taehyung went viral during his military era

BTS Taehyung aka V, is just days away from completing his military service, with his discharge scheduled for June 10, 2025. He enlisted on December 11, 2023, in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police Corps. Since then, he’s gone viral for a varied range of things, from his physical transformation to his interactions with fellow soldiers.

Ad

Notably, the SDT is among the toughest units in the military, known for its strict physical and tactical training. Taehyung thrived in it, and throughout his service, he consistently made headlines with each rare appearance.

From surprise public outings to heartfelt interactions with fellow recruits, the singer proved his star power didn’t fade during enlistment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With less than 10 days left before he reunites with ARMY, we take a look back at 10 standout moments that made his military era unforgettable.

Times that defined Taehyung’s viral moments during his military chapter

1. His "Wounds of Glory" photo dump

In April 2024, Taehyung posted images flaunting his bulked-up form and the scars he earned during training, calling them "Wounds of Glory."

Ad

V's "Wounds of Glory" (Image via Weverse)

These photos quickly spread across social platforms, earning praise for his dedication.

Ad

2. The Gangwon FC surprise visit

On March 31, 2024, he made an unexpected appearance at a football match in full uniform. His simple presence in the uniform lit up the stadium. The crowd’s reaction made national headlines. He smiled shyly and made a "V" sign when the camera caught him.

3. SDT uniform debut during Chuncheon patrol

In June 2024, V was spotted patrolling at an event in Chuncheon. Locals raved about his military presence and good manners. A viral video of his interaction with singer Lee Ji-young further showcased his grounded nature.

Ad

4. Bada Lee dance collaboration

During a brief military leave, he teamed up with choreographer Bada Lee for a surprise dance clip. Fans were thrilled to see his sharp moves again, and the video quickly racked up views across Instagram and X. They danced on FUK SMN, a song by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

At the time of writing this article, the video has more than 2.5M likes and 36M views.

Ad

Ad

5. Being called a “Career Counsellor-hyung” by fellow soldier

In April 2025, a soldier shared how Taehyung offered emotional support and career advice throughout their time together. He suggested books, gave thoughtful feedback, and even encouraged the soldier to pursue his dreams.

The post went viral in online communities, and netizens gave the singer nicknames such as "Dream Maker" and "Councillor Hyung."

6. Lee Jung’s dance trend with Taehyung

Taehyung went viral yet again when he appeared in a dance video with choreographer Lee Jung to “What’s Your Fantasy.” Not just his moves, but also his style, became a trend, with fans recreating his look.

Ad

It garnered more than 80 million views and 7 million likes at the time of writing.

7. Kakao group chat chaos

In September 2024, V joined a fan group chat under his real name. Skeptical fans didn’t believe him until he dropped a mirror selfie in uniform. The incident created a storm online, showing his playful side.

Expand Tweet

Ad

8. THV Girl trend begins

A TikTok-led trend called “THV Girl” spread fast, as fans shared lookbooks inspired by Taehyung’s vintage aesthetic. Many fans also printed his photo and carried it in their wallets as a token of admiration.

9. Viral dinner outing with IU

Although unofficial, photos of Taehyung dining with IU in Seoul gained over 400K views on Naver. Their strong friendship, built after they collaborated in Love Wins All, was widely appreciated.

Ad

The pictures that went viral were from the day of IU’s birthday. Many speculated that the two might have met to celebrate her birthday.

10. Most-liked male celebrity Instagram post of 2025

In February 2025, Taehyung posted a candid military update captioned

“I came to report Sergeant Kim’s survival!” (as translated by Google Translate)

V's Instagram post (Images via Instagram/ @thv)

The post reached over 10 million likes in less than 12 hours. It broke records and became the most-liked male celebrity post that year.

Ad

Alongside these moments, fans were also touched to notice that he wore a Save the Children “SaveOne” bracelet. It subtly showed support for global humanitarian efforts.

From going viral with his gym photos to earning nicknames like “Dream Maker” and “Gentle Giant,” BTS’ Taehyung created a legacy even while away from the stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More