"Such a fine man" — Fans in awe as BTS' Taehyung's new military pictures with fellow soldiers go viral online ahead of his discharge

On June 2, 2025, new group photos of BTS' Kim Taehyung (V) surfaced online, showing him in uniform alongside his fellow soldiers. The images were first posted on the anonymous platform TheQoo and soon spread across social media.

Ad

In one of the photos, BTS V was positioned at the center of the group. In another picture, his handwritten autograph could be seen on a farewell note addressed to a comrade, which read:

"You worked hard/You did a great job."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

These glimpses into his military life hit harder for fans as his discharge date, June 10, draws near. An X user, @MonicaChowdhur6, wrote:

"Such a fine man Captain Kim Taehyung."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many expressed how surreal it was to see someone look that good, even without any makeup. Some admitted that V in the center position radiated "aura."

"the aura taehyung radiats, especially when he's in the center is crazy," a fan commented.

"the center kim taehyung AURA so strong you can feel it though the screen," an X user wrote.

"it's just absurd how beautiful this man is like INSANITY," another user added.

Ad

Others admired his bond with his teammates. They stated that judging by their pictures together, they would probably stay in touch even after the end of his service.

"His always beautiful face mirrors his wonderful heart....Taehyung...Truly born to be loved," a netizen remarked.

"i keep saying this but his military friends are the luckiest like imagine all the stories they will be telling their children in the future," an X user added.

Ad

"They are gonna feel so devastated on the last day, but then again knowing tae I feel like he’s gonna keep in contact with them," another one said.

Taehyung’s military journey, fan tributes, and countdown to his discharge

Since enlisting in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police Corps on December 11, 2023, Taehyung has created a wave of viral moments throughout his service. From dance collaborations and surprise public appearances to emotional support stories shared by fellow soldiers, his military chapter has been anything but low-profile.

Ad

The SDT, known for its intense physical training and combat discipline, became a backdrop for his visible transformation, both in physique and presence. These latest photos added yet another highlight to his enlistment era, especially as fans revisit standout moments from the past year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

His “Wounds of Glory” post, where he displayed scars from training, his interaction with singer Lee Ji-young at Chuncheon, and his surprise appearance at Gangwon FC stadium are just a few among many that captured hearts. Other instances include his dance video with choreographer Lee Jung, career guidance to a fellow soldier, and spontaneous entry into a fan group chat under his real name.

With just days to go, fans across the globe are turning his discharge into a celebration. From fountain shows at Ilsan Lake Park to themed cafés in Seoul, Tokyo, and Manila, major fanbases like V Inside, Nuna V, Baidu V Bar, and V Taiwan Team have pulled out all the stops.

Ad

Wrapped buses, pop-up exhibitions, coffee giveaways, and LED tributes are all part of the global appreciation for his return.

Social media continues to buzz with fans counting down the days until Sergeant Taehyung returns home. Many said they hope he sees the fanbase projects and feels the love that continues to grow even during his absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More