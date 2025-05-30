"Taehyung has the best fanbases"— Internet reacts as fans prepare large-scale tributes for BTS V's military return

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is scheduled to complete his military service on June 10, 2025, and fans are turning it into a global celebration. Major fanbases like V Inside, Nuna V, V Taiwan Team, and Baidu V Bar have planned events such as musical fountain shows, wrapped buses in Seoul, pop-up exhibits, and free coffee events in cities like Tokyo and Manila.

Ad

The discharge is particularly emotional for ARMYs as it coincides with BTS’s 12th debut anniversary, transforming this moment into a double celebration. While V is expected to be released alongside RM, the other members—Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA—are also nearing the end of their service.

Fans are hopeful that a full-group reunion is finally on the horizon, and many are eager to see all seven members together again after a long time.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

International fans online are expressing gratitude to the fanbases as they react to the scale and sentiment behind each project. An X user, @Fr1ttey, wrote,

FritteyⓥTae @@Fr1ttey Omg this is so amazing 😭 Taehyung has the best fanbases Thank you so much 💜

Ad

Social media is abuzz with posts praising the creativity and emotion invested in every tribute.

"So proud. You are so thoughtful. Hope he feel all emotions that we are there. He was never and will never alone. We will pamper him like no other was," a fan commented.

"Wow this so beautiful... Thank you V fanbase Korea," an X user remarked.

Ad

"love how his fans reflect him.. both share a love for aesthetic things..," another one said.

"woowwww amazing...thank you for your hard work," a netizen added.

Many wished for Taehyung to see all the work that fans prepared, while others simply expressed their happiness as the discharge date approaches.

"This is so Taehyung-coded! Im sure he will love it and I really hope he will able to personally visit the site. LET'S BE LOUD ABOUT IT SO HE KNOWS! Make posts on Weverse and on all social media platforms," a fan commented.

Ad

"This is so meaningful and I'm so emotional right now. No words can express my gratitude for this amazing project. BORAHAE," a user mentioned.

"Thankyou for the hardwork hope Taehyung see this," an X user remarked.

Massive fountain shows, pop-ups & cafe events: How fanbases are celebrating Taehyung’s return

Among the first projects revealed is a musical fountain show organized by the Korean fanbase V INSIDE. The event will take place on June 3, 6, 7, and 8 at Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang City. The show will feature performances of IDOL and his solo track Slow Dancing.

Ad

In Seoul, fans have arranged subway ads, taxi shelter displays, and wrapped buses near HYBE HQ and other hotspots like Hongdae, Hapjeong, and Sinchon. These visual tributes will be displayed throughout June. Chuncheon, home to his SDT unit, is also part of the plan, with banners set up around his dormitory and training locations.

Globally, fanbase Nuna V is hosting an exhibition-style pop-up café event series called “Veloute.” It includes locations in Seoul, Tokyo, and Manila. The Seoul venue will feature private installations and themed gift sets, while the Tokyo café will include a lucky draw and Taehyung-inspired displays. In Manila, a similar setup will highlight local fan art and memorabilia.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the V Taiwan Team has planned a free coffee giveaway in Seoul from June 12 to 14 at Compose Coffee near the Nuna V event. Fans who share the event post will receive gifts and drinks.

Not to be left out, Baidu V Bar is transforming Marine Coffee (behind HYBE’s Yongsan building) into a Taehyung-themed tribute café from June 2 to 13, featuring souvenirs, large outdoor banners, and themed interiors that allow visitors to feel connected to Taehyung.

Fans from Myanmar are also getting involved in the global celebration. As part of the “V-Gins Again” project, a one-hour LED tribute will illuminate Time City Shopping Mall in Yangon. The event, called “V, Our Forever,” commemorates both his discharge and BTS’ 12th debut anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More