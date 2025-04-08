"More confidentiality and protection for the idols"– Fans applaud HYBE for launching in-house healthcare centre for Idols and staff

On April 7, 2025, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk informed fans by announcing the official opening of a healthcare center inside the label’s headquarters. He shared photos of the new facility on Instagram. It revealed a clean, professional space that includes consultation rooms, IV beds, recovery areas, and private treatment rooms.

The clinic is located in the company’s Yongsan building and features modern interiors with wooden floors, city views, and more for medical care. One photo shows Bang PD posing with health staff members in uniform.

Fans quickly took to social media to applaud the move. Many praised the label for prioritizing idols' health. An X user, @myglight, wrote,

"this is so good for them, honestly. it provides more confidentiality and protection for the idols since outsiders aren’t typically as trustworthy. provides more protection when it comes to leaking of private documents."

They also mentioned how this would also help maintain the privacy of their staff and trainees.

"HYBE building a whole healthcare center for their staff and trainees is SO NICE! It gives them safety and, more importantly, PRIVACY. Artists can get treatments without exposing themselves at clinics unless necessary," an X user added.

"This is a company that actually cares about everyone that works for them. Again I say no one will ever make me hate them they saw an issue and came up with a way of fixing it and it's smart as hell," another user wrote.

"This is actually pretty damn cool!," a fan commented.

"The first & ONLY ent. co. to have a healthcare centre, for all artists & employees. they have a cafe no less than a restaurant, a gym for everyone. Ranked the best co. in all of SK in employee culture & HIGHEST SALARIES by the k labour ministry. Ooh no one’s doing it like Hybe," an X user wrote.

Others said the initiative shows HYBE’s serious commitment to well-being.

"Hybe might not be perfect, but they are trying to make a difference for their artists and staff, which is important!," a fan remarked.

I’M GONNA SAY IT AGAIN IN CAPS: YOU CAN MAKE UP WHATEVER DELUSION YOU WANT, BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY—HYBE IS THE ONLY COMPANY THAT RECEIVED A GOVERNMENT PLAQUE FOR ETHICS & EMPLOYEE BENEFITS," another netizen added.

"Look Hybe continuing to be an advocate for health mental and physical. This is awesome," a person commented.

HYBE becomes the first Korean entertainment company to open a full-scale clinic inside its HQ

The new in-house healthcare center is now available to all employees, including idols, office workers, and trainees. The facility is run by Dr. Kim Jun-ok, who is a specialist in psychiatry and general medicine. The doctor is assisted by two nurses.

Medical services include mental health consultations, IV drips, physical therapy, and basic treatments. According to a previous report by Yonhap News, Dr. Kim also studied music and conducting, which makes the doctor empathetic to the emotional stress artists often face.

According to Sports Chosun, the cost of treatment is also minimal. Each consultation costs only KRW 1,000 (about $0.75). Injections or medications are offered at the lowest possible price. Staff and artists can book appointments easily through the internal app or website.

HYBE had previously operated a small nurse-led health station. It’s now the first K-pop company to create a fully functioning medical center within its office building. This practice is common in Korea’s top tech and corporate firms like Samsung and SK.

The label is home to popular K-pop groups including BTS, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, and more.

