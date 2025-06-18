"Actor taehyung is coming"- Fans react as BTS' V is spotted with Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook at a piano concert 

On June 17, 2025, BTS' V was spotted with the renowned Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook watching a performance by the celebrated pianist Jo Sung-jin, leaving the fandom excited. He was also seen with the Oscar-winning and veteran actress Yoon Yeo-jeong. It is worth noting that the artist previously shared an Instagram story in which he appeared to be having a serious conversation with director Park Chan-wook.

Expand Tweet

Trending

For those unversed, Park Chan-wook has helmed and directed hit films, including Decision to Leave, Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and others. Subsequently, the duo's latest interaction sparked speculations that BTS' V might be discussing some acting projects with him. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"I'm pretty sure something is cooking. actor taehyung is coming."

Expand Tweet

The fandom shared multiple snippets expressing excitement about BTS' Kim Taehyung's possible acting projects.

"he was with director park chanwook again y’all actor taehyung is coming soon,"- a fan reacted.

"Kmedia's trying to outrun me in the "who's the most obsessed with taehyung" competition. Imagine getting a news coverage on national broadcast channel about a sighting of you, yeah tae can relate. Insane if you think abt it,"- a fan shared.

"so taehyung was at Jo seong-jin's concert yesterday along w director Park Chan-wook and actress Yoon yeo-jeong that's a oscar winning actress something big is coming i need to be SEDATED,"- a fan mentioned.

Internet users mentioned that they should continue manifesting for Kim Taehyung, as he was now spotted with director Park Chan-wook numerous times.

"Again with park chanwok in a piano recital.....actor taehyung debut with a character who is a pianist prodigy and in the end he get insane as he couldn't handle this much talent and success,"- a user reacted.

"wake up everyone actor taehyung is coming!!! taehyung with director park chan wook again,"- a user shared.

"if you think manifesting actor taehyung is delusional, just remember how hyoshin has already addressed him as an actor and has praised his acting skills as well,- a user mentioned.

Recent activities of BTS' V

BTS' V bagged the award for Best Solo Idol under the Male Category at the 2025 Top Ten Awards on June 14. He would also receive a physical trophy for his latest milestone. Meanwhile, his track Singularity also sold over one million units in the United States on June 13, 2025. It was part of the group's album Love Yourself: Tear, released on May 7, 2018, through BigHit Music.

Meanwhile, the idol released Winter Ahead in collaboration with the South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2025, through BigHit Music. It was accompanied by two music videos uploaded on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

BTS' V was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More