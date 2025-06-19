"You're so loved"- Internet reacts as BTS' Taehyung becomes the first to receive 3M+ fan letters since Goondori began its service in 2018

On June 19, 2025, Star News Korea reported that BTS' Taehyung (V) set a record by receiving 4.67 million letters during his 18-month military service.

The letters were sent through Goondori, a military life app launched in 2018. It lets fans send messages to enlisted soldiers and track things like discharge dates, promotions, and daily schedules, making it popular with both soldiers and fans.

V’s number of letters places him ahead of any other celebrity who has used the app. Before his record, no individual had crossed even the 3 million letter mark. The platform confirmed that Taehyung was averaging around 8,500 letters per day throughout his enlistment.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This reflected the overwhelming affection and anticipation fans held for him even while he was away from the public eye. Media outlets such as Yonhap News aired the story on national broadcasts. Fans took to social media to express their emotions. An X user, @layoveryeontan, wrote,

"That's crazy boy 8.5k letters per day that's his Taehyung you're so loved."

Expand Tweet

Many praised V for the way he has always maintained a meaningful connection with fans. Some called him “the most loved,” while others said they were touched imagining him reading through messages during tough moments in training.

"Kim Tae-hyung #V the most loved Kpop Idol," a fan commented.

"The LOVE we have for Taehyung is so Massive...Amazing!!," an X user mentioned.

"Wow that is a lot! I wonder if he was able to read at least half of those letters sent to him," another one said.

Fans from around the world shared that this milestone was proof of the global impact and emotional connection Taehyung had built over the years.

"They featured him on national news for every update about him. They genuinely adore the national treasure of South Korea," a fan wrote.

"born to be loVed," another netizen commented.

"Im glad korean tv news reported about taehyung received 4.67 million letters of suppy during his military service on TV…he deserves to know that he’s so loved!," an X user wrote.

More about Taehyung’s return, public outings, and recent activities

Since his discharge on June 10, the Layover singer has quickly returned to the public eye. He marked the day with two livestreams, new dance practice clips, and an appearance at j-hope’s encore concert. All members of BTS reunited during the rapper's encore stage at Goyang Stadium.

He was also spotted on June 17 at pianist Cho Seong-jin's recital at the Seoul Arts Center. With him were celebrated director Park Chan-wook and actress Youn Yuh-jung. The sighting created a buzz regarding a rumored comeback to acting, more so as fans recalled Taehyung expressing admiration for Cho Seong-jin previously in livestreams.

Expand Tweet

He has also posted images from his daily routine, such as photos on a golf course. While in the military, Taehyung was part of the Special Duty Team (SDT) within the Capital Defense Command. He was promoted to the position of Sergeant and earned his appreciation for his commitment and upbeat attitude.

In a release message, he said that the experience had restored both body and mind and was deeply thankful to fans for waiting. With rumors already in the air of potential music or acting endeavors, fans are clamoring to know what the next phase brings for V.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More