Who is Youn Yuh-jung ? BTS’ Kim Taehyung spotted with Oscar winning actress and director Park Chan-wook at pianist Seong-Jin Cho’s recital

On June 17, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung was spotted with the Oscar-winning veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung at pianist Cho Seong-jin's recital. She was born on June 19, 1947, in Kaesong, Gyeonggi Province, USAMGIK. She completed her education at Ewha Girls' High School and Hanyang University. She has been associated with the Creative Artists Agency.

Youn Yuh-jung made her official acting debut with the television drama Mister Gom in 1967. She gained prominence with the two memorable portrayals of femme fatales in 1971.

Subsequently, she bagged the Best Actress Award at the Sitges Film Festival and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Minari. The movie was a critical and commercial success.

Youn Yuh-jung emerged as the first Korean actress to win a Screen Actors Guild Award

Following her marriage to the singer Jo Young-nam in 1974, she took a hiatus from her career, which was at its peak. Later, she immigrated to the United States. However, they divorced in 1987, and she returned to the entertainment industry. She had to face difficulties due to the taboo of divorce in South Korea.

However, Youn Yuh-jung made a strong comeback with the projects, including A Good Lawyer's Wife and E J-yong's mockumentary Actresses. She made her Hollywood debut with the American film Minari, where she played the role of Soon-ja, a grandma. She bagged many accolades, including the National Board of Review and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, for her character in the mentioned project.

Moreover, she also emerged as the first Korean actress to snag multiple awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actress for a Supporting Role. She also became the first Asian to be honored with the Screen Actors Guild Awards under the motion picture categories.

Subsequently, she has appeared in several projects throughout her career, including Women of Fire, Boomerang Family, Right Now, Wrong Then, Minari, Heaven: To the Land of Happiness, Ruler of Your Own World, Never Twice, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Pachinko, and more.

As she was spotted with Kim Taehyung at the piano concert on June 17, 2025, the netizens speculated that the two might team up for a project soon. Speculations have been disseminated on the internet of the artist is gearing up to make a comeback as an actor with acclaimed actors Park Chan-wook and Youn Yuh-jung.

In recent news, Youn Yuh-jung's exclusive contract with Hook Entertainment had expired. Subsequently, she decided not to continue her partnership after five years. She later signed with the Creative Artists Agency in 2023.

