"Welcome to BTS' chapter 3 premiere"- Fans react as Taehyung's Weverse live sparks buzz over sleeveless look and upcoming Insta post

On June 20, BTS' Taehyung, aka V, surprised fans with an impromptu Weverse Live, and it instantly became the talk of the fandom. Barefaced and dressed in a black-and-white sleeveless tank top, Taehyung appeared on screen early in the morning, casually chatting with fans. However, what caught fans' attention first was his bulked-up arms.

His toned physique was sculpted during his service in the military’s Special Duty Team. Fans couldn’t stop talking about how his muscular look matched the black tank top thumbnail. It appeared before the live began, which was a mirror selfie showcasing the same build.

A few minutes into the stream, Taehyung laughed and asked if he was showing too much skin. He then disappeared briefly to grab a t-shirt and returned more covered.

Fans immediately drew comparisons with j-hope, who recently performed shirtless in his new single “Killin' It Girl” and boldly flaunted his abs. Fans joked that even V's tank top is a part of BTS' “Chapter 3.” An X user, @amevilll, wrote:

"welcome to bts's chapter 3 premiere everyone."

Others too joined in as they gushed over V's muscular physique.

"DON’T TERMINATE THE NO SHIRT ERA PLS!!," a fan commented.

"Hobi has increased our tolerance threshold, don't worry," another one said.

"bro pls if you're showing too much skin what about hobi," a netizen remarked.

"EVEN HE GOT SHOCKED EXACTLY TAEHYUNG IMAGINE HOW I DEAL WITH IT EVERYDAY," an X user wrote.

Taehyung also mentioned he was thinking of posting old photos on Instagram since he didn't have any new ones. Fans flooded social media with encouragement.

"WE LIKE OLD PICS TOO," an X user mentioned.

"Sharing older photos can give a nice nostalgic touch and show how much you've grown. Worth considering for your post," a netizen remarked.

"please post tae i am sat," a fan wrote.

More from BTS' Taehyung’s Live and his post-military return

The rest of the Weverse Live continued with the BTS star being his usual self. He mentioned he had just woken up, was thinking of posting on Instagram but only had old photos, and laughed about his messy room.

Fans were amused as he cleaned mid-live, went off to grab a bottle of water, and even began watching a game.

The game was believed to be Counter-Strike, with background sounds heard clearly. He also shared that he had some wine the night before to celebrate his return and was still feeling the effects.

Since his official discharge on June 10, Taehyung has been gradually re-entering the spotlight. He made a much-talked-about appearance at j-hope’s encore concert with all BTS members.

He was later spotted attending a piano recital with acclaimed director Park Chan-wook and actress Youn Yuh-jung. It sparked speculation about a possible acting return.

Notably, he also set a new record during his 18-month service by receiving over 4.67 million fan letters through the Goondori app. It is the highest ever for any celebrity on the platform.

