"Sold out king"— Fans react as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Manors Golf T-shirt sells out within a few hours of his recent social media update

BTS’ Kim Taehyung was recently spotted playing golf in a golf outfit that sold out within minutes following his latest social media update. On June 18, 2025, Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to update his fans about his recent activities. He shared several photos from his golf match, wearing the Manors Golf Striped Pique Polo Shirt, plain beige pants, and white shoes.

Notably, he covered his face with a cream-colored mask and a green cap. Fans quickly recognized the brand he was wearing, and reportedly within minutes, the T-shirt went on sale. According to the official Manors website, the T-shirt sold out in all sizes except small in the red striped category, which was worn by V.

Many netizens believed the polo shirt sold out because of his Instagram story. They took to X to express their thoughts on the impact the BTS vocalist has on his fans and supporters.

Vsoethereal @Vsoethereal · LINK Sold out King

"So you are telling me that the "Manors Golf Striped Pique Polo Shirt" taehyung wearing here is SOLD OUT within 1 hour ??? Seriously??? HIS IMPACT IS CRAZY MAN," a fan added.

"oh my god, within only one hour, Kim Taehyung sold out this "Manors Golf Striped Pique Polo Shirt." a user stated.

Fans continued to mention the influence the BTS vocalist had on his followers—

"It was sold out probably an hour or two after he was seen wearing it. Thv impact," a fan connected.

"We are not fully aware of his tremendous impact!" another fan commented.

"Kim Taehyung impact is no joke," a user stated.

More about BTS’ Kim Taehyung's recent activities, including meeting with renowned director Park Chan-wook

Recently, on June 17, 2025, BTS member Kim Taehyung attended a piano recital concert at the Seoul Art Center featuring pianist Cho Seong-jin. According to the Korea Herald, he wore a white shirt with a black knit top over it. Kim Taehyung covered his face with a mask and completed his concert look with a pair of black spectacles.

What caught fans' attention was that he was not alone; he was seen alongside renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook. The director is known for several highly acclaimed movies, including Decision to Leave, starring Tang Wei and Tae Yu; the 2003 hit Oldboy, starring Lee Woo-jin; and The Handmaiden, featuring Kim Tae-ri.

Kim Taehyung's rendezvous with Park Chan-wook has sparked speculation among fans online regarding his future activities. Many fans assumed that the BTS member was planning to collaborate with Park Chan-wook on an acting project. However, there has been no official confirmation from either celebrity.

On June 13, 2025, he was spotted attending j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Goyang. He was accompanied by fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook. Notably, that day marked the septet's 12th debut anniversary. V enjoyed the concert by dancing along to j-hope's solo songs, as well as the BTS unit and group songs.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung concluded his military obligations on June 10, 2025. He was discharged as the most loved celebrity on the military enlistment tracker app named Goondori, where he received over 3 million cheers, becoming the only celebrity to reach the highest ranks.

Additionally, cheers for Kim Taehyung on Goondori surpassed 4.5 million, marking the highest-ranking feature record under his name.

