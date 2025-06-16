From Santos-Dumont to Crash: A look at BTS’ Taehyung’s Cartier watch collection 

BTS’ Kim Taehyung recently went viral on social media for his watch collection from Cartier. On June 13, 2025, Kim Taehyung was spotted at his fellow bandmate J-Hope's solo concert, HOPE ON THE STAGE (HOTS), in Goyang, South Korea.
The Layover is the face of the Parisian jewelry brand Cartier. The BTS vocalist was announced as the global ambassador in 2023. The K-pop idol had previously expressed his wish to possess Cartier's iconic Crash London piece, which features an asymmetrical clock on the wrist.
At the HOTS concert, Kim Taehyung wore a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a belt, complementing the look with glasses. The eagle-eyed fans swiftly noticed the accessories he wore, in particular this avant-garde piece from Cartier. Due to the Crash watch Kim Taehyung wore, making rounds online, the fans could not hold back from showing their excitement.
In a 2023 W Korea interview, V revealed a piece of a watch he was trying to get his hands on. He spoke about the difficulties he was facing to get it, but following his HOTS attendance, fans and netizens have presumed he purchased the luxury watch online.
"It's still on auction, so its price is not settled yet... Cartier Crash watch. I'm trying to buy a Crash. Such a flex. But there's a chance I can't buy it, so I'm trying hard."
Here's a look at the Cartier watch collection BTS member Kim Taehyung has been seen wearing at public events or on talk shows:
- Santos-Dumont Watch Quartz movement (3,450 USD)
- Cartier, "Crash" London, 18K Gold Asymmetric Wristwatch (225,000 USD)
- Tank Louis Cartier Yellow Gold Watch (11,700 USD)
- Tank Louis Cartier Watch (13,000 USD)
- Cartier Tank Must Quartz Watch (3,450 USD)
BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s Cartier collection: Panthère de Cartier, watch on the day of military discharge, Crash London, and more
BTS’ Kim Taehyung was officially announced as the global ambassador and the face of Cartier's then-latest jewelry collection, Panthère de Cartier, on July 19, 2023. The Slow Dancing singer donned a red suit layered up in jewelry by the French luxury brand, exuding a free-spirited aura, representing the Panthère collection.
Notably, the BTS vocalist wore the La Panthère De Cartier Watch 38 mm, Quartz, Yellow Gold, for one of the videos shared through his Instagram page. Besides this, Kim Taehyung also displayed other crucial accessories, wearing rings, bracelets, cufflinks, necklaces, and more for the Panthère collection.
The same year, Kim Taehyung entered the military on December 11 to fulfill his national obligations. On June 10, 2025, the Rainy Days singer completed the military conscription and met the press alongside his fellow group member Kim Namjoon. Following the discharge, he was seen in his military uniform, donning the Cartier Santos-Dumont watch.
V also wore the same ensemble with the Cartier wristwatch during the live streaming, along with RM; fans and netizens observed closely. The watch once again went viral on social media as fans showcased their interest in Kim Taehyung's watch collection. Moreover, Santos-Dumont quickly sold out after Kim Taehyung’s post-military appearance.
In other news, BTS' Kim Taehyung shared several photos on his Instagram on June 11. The images were from his days spent in the military with his fellow Special Duty Team members. It also included an image of V along with My Demon star Song Kang at a gym together.