"He's there on his tummy" — Fans hilariously react to BTS' Jungkook's cameo appearance in Jimin's 'Killin' It Girl' dance challenge post

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, BTS' Jimin released an Instagram reel of him participating in j-hope's latest single, Killin' It Girl dance challenge. As fans and netizens continued to cheer the idol's first dance challenge since his discharge from the military, they soon noticed that the person filming the video was BTS' Jungkook.

In the video, Jungkook could be heard laughing and singing along to the song. From the video's angle, they also realized that the idol was most likely lying on his chest on the floor to film the dance challenge. This soon had fans and netizens swooning over his hilarious yet adorable cameo in Jimin's post.

"he's there on his tummy with the biggest grin on his face"

Many fans reacted to the video and how Jungkook filmed it.

"jungkook's expert camera work hihihi aaarghhh the way jungkook hums along and then giggles at the end is so wholesome fr," said a fan on X.

"We are soooo back. Silly videos with jungkook’s giggles and shi," added another fan.

"Everything about this reel is perfect. The poor sound quality, jimin acing that choreo, kookies giggles while laying down filming, the hashtags on the vid... just to name a few. oh, i missed this," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how happy they were to receive updates from BTS' Jimin and Jungkook, who had been hanging out together after a long time.

"he wasn't visible but we could still see him," stated a fan.

"Hearing his giggles makes my heart flutter oh jungkookie my baby I missed you so much," added an X user.

"jungkook having to be on the floor to get this angle of jimin is killing me," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Jimin has rolled out several solo tracks under the group's albums ever since their debut in 2013. Some of them include Filter, Lie, Serendipity, and more. He also put forth a few SoundCloud songs, such as Promise and Christmas Love.

However, his official solo debut was in March 2023 with the release of his first album, FACE, which held the track, Like Crazy, as its lead single. Following the same, the idol rolled out his second solo album MUSE in July 2024, with Who as its title track.

Jungkook, on the other hand, also put forth solo tracks under the group's albums, such as My Time, Euphoria, and more. He released one SoundCloud track in 2020 called Still With You as a gift to ARMYs for the group's debut anniversary. His official solo debut was in July 2023, with the release of his first solo single, SEVEN feat. Latto.

He soon followed it up with another single, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, which was released in September 2023. In November of the same year, he rolled out his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its lead single.

In December, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military together under the Buddy System for their mandatory service.

Following the successful completion of their military enlistment, the two were discharged from the military on June 11, 2025.

