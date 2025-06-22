"He'll go live when he chooses to" — Fans defend BTS' Jungkook's absence from Weverse updates following MTGA cap outrage

BTS’ Jungkook has stayed away from Weverse since his military discharge on June 11, 2025. He was once regularly connected with fans on the app through spontaneous, late-night livestreams. Though surprising for some ARMYs, this silence has prompted a wave of defense from other fans. They believe the singer has every right to take his time.

The BTS maknae had experienced two uncomfortable situations shortly after returning to civilian life. A woman was filmed trying to enter his home on the very next day of his discharge. A few days later, he became the target of scrutiny for wearing a hat with a controversial slogan during rehearsal.

Though he quickly apologized for the incident, many believe these back-to-back events may have discouraged him from immediately going live.

Still, most fans have stepped in to support him. They reminded others that the singer has always gone at his own pace online. Many emphasized that he’ll return to Weverse when he feels ready and that pushing him for updates could do more harm than good. An X user, @Report4Jeon, wrote:

"Why the constant assumptions about Jungkook? He’s done multiple solo lives even before 2023. He’ll go live when he chooses to. leave him alone."

Many pointed out that this wasn’t his first time taking a break from social media. They urged fans to wait patiently for the singer to post when he wishes to.

"Jungkook will post or go live when he wants to. Let's continue to stream, vote, love and support our amazing artist like we always do. There is strength and power in silence and patience," a fan commented.

"Like please guys you have to understand this and don't be selfish, you don't know how draining military can be and just after coming from military he face already so much hate and stress.So let the man have some rest and peace!! BE A GOOD FANS!!," another one said.

"JK used to be the least active member on sns in the beginning, 2017-2019 was a rough year for him but he eventually got better, got more active, more open and comfortable but I don't understand why people put so much pressure on him? Why do people expect him to do everything?," a fan added.

Some even saw his silence as intentional. They believed it was a way to build anticipation and show that he doesn't need constant interaction to remain impactful.

"I don't think this is his strategy...he always works in extremes either too many lives or no live for months, he is like this," an X user wrote.

"Jungkook is a marketing genius! He didn't do a solo live after discharge, went dark & increased his ML listeners, streams & views, fans going crazy, speculating & guessing what he's up to. Genius at work!," another one said.

"he's making everyone X100 times more excited and anticipating," one wrote.

More about Jungkook’s military return, Weverse history, and recent controversies

Jungkook completed his 18-month military service alongside fellow member Jimin. His discharge marked a long-awaited moment for fans, especially since he was previously one of the most active members on Weverse.

From singing karaoke to washing dishes live, he made the platform a comfortable space for both himself and ARMYs. His two to three-hour-long livestreams became a signature part of his solo identity. Even during his military vacation in December 2024, Jungkook went live after taking official permission.

In recent news, a Chinese fan in her 30s reportedly loitered outside his Seoul residence for hours, attempting to unlock the door. She was arrested on-site and confessed she had traveled there to meet him. This wasn't the first case of sasaeng intrusion Jungkook faced. He had earlier asked fans not to send gifts or visit his home, even during military service.

Then came his appearance at j-hope’s encore concert on BTS’ 12th anniversary. While fans celebrated his surprise performance, a rehearsal photo showing him wearing a “Make Tokyo Great Again” cap sparked immediate backlash. The slogan drew criticism for echoing politically sensitive sentiments.

Jungkook posted an apology, explaining he hadn’t known the meaning and disposed of the cap immediately.

With group promotions expected in 2025 and rumors of a Jungkook solo world tour, many believe he’s preparing behind the scenes.

