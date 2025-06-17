"Too good for this world"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook shares apology statement regarding 'Make Tokyo Great Again' cap controversy

On June 14, 2025, BTS's Jungkook shared an apology statement regarding the Make Tokyo Great Again cap controversy through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. Fans showed their appreciation and acknowledged the star for his sincere apology.

For those unversed, the phrase, 'Make Tokyo Great Again' has been linked to nationalist rhetoric in Japan. He was spotted donning the cap on June 13, 2025, during rehearsals for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert, which took place at Goyang Stadium, South Korea.

He mentioned on the social networking site:

"I feel heavy to write this after meeting you after a long time. I sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to many people by the phrase on the hat I wore during rehearsals today. I take it seriously that I have been disappointed and hurt by my lack of wearing it without fully confirming the historical and political meaning of the phrase. I'm just sorry. There is no excuse for any reason."

Jungkook further elaborated:

"I was not good enough. I was careless. From now on, I will think more deeply and act one by one. I will humbly accept both the criticism and criticism of my mistake. The hat was disposed of immediately. Once again, I'm sorry."

Subsequently, Jungkook's apology statement circulated on social media and went viral. They were elated to see the idol holding the responsibility, and an X user tweeted:

"BTS is too good for this world, people want to them to be global, but everything they do somehow offend somebody in the other side of the world. Don't apologize for these moobs, it is just another excuse to trying to cancel them. F*** them."

Netizens accepted Jungkook's apology, finding it genuine and heartfelt, and sent him love for acknowledging his mistake.

Fans took to social media and wrote expressing their positive opinion:

"This is a good apology and not a fake a*s statement from a company. He handled it maturely and got rid of it immediately. It was an honest mistake if you didn't know the political background and he took accountability for his mistake. Lots of love to him,"- a fan reacted.

"do you see how he apologized immediately, mentioned what exactly he is apologizing for and confirmed that he got rid of it immediately? not everyone can relate,"- a fan mentioned.

"addressed where he was wrong. apologized. learnt and accepted criticism. let's move onnnnnnn,"- a fan commented.

"mind you he didnt even post it anywhere yet he took all the criticism acknowledged it directly unlike others and he also disposed that hat, he will never be the bad guy kpop stans want him to be,"- a fan shared.

The fandom was glad that Jungkook did not make any excuses and disposed of the hat as soon as he realized his mistake.

"i can get behind this apology bc he didnt make a single damn excuse. now this is a good apology cause he addressed specifically what he needed to apologize for and didnt make an excuse afterwards,"- a user reacted.

"im glad he apologized but like..seeing y'all use the language barrier as an excuse when maga rhetoric has been pushed internationally for awhile now.. like no, he actually did need to apologize and y'all need to stop babying idols and hold them accountable. love him for owning up,"- a user mentioned.

"making him feel awful and apologising right after he came back on stage, some people don’t deserve anything. taking LEAKED photos out of context is definitely something,"- a user commented.

"see it is that simple to just clarify and apologise for smth if you ACTULLY don't align yourself with those ideologies. many kpop idols don't have the gal to even this bare minimum,"- a user shared.

BTS' Jungkook mentioned he would share the stories from the military with the fandom soon

On June 10, 2025, BTS's Jungkook was discharged from the mandatory military service alongside fellow bandmates. He stated that he would organize his thoughts about the things that happened at the center and share them with the ARMY. He added, as translated by X user @taetaebooo:

"Yes, and to the sunbae soldiers who came before us and the soldiers who remain and our peers who left just a little before us and also to the directors who worried- I mean, worked harder!!- than anyone who went through as we lived/worked together. I wanted to say thank you for taking good care of us. A lot of things happened, but we will organize our thoughts, and we will share them with you."

In recent news, BTS' Jungkook made a guest appearance on j-hope's HOPE THE STAGE solo concert.

