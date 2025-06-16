“This is ridiculous” — Fans slam criticism over BTS’ Jungkook’s “influence” after ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ cap sells out amid backlash

BTS’ Jungkook is facing backlash after wearing a cap with a controversial slogan during bandmate j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul encore concert rehearsals. The cap featured the phrase 'Make Tokyo Great Again,' a spin on Donald Trump’s campaign phrase. That wording has reportedly been used by Japan’s far-right groups and is seen as politically loaded.

Many online users in Korea expressed concern, saying the expression may be seen as glorifying Japan’s imperial history—a topic still sensitive due to past colonial tensions. As reported by K-media Sports Khan, users on Japanese nationalist forums reacted positively to the 27-year-old's look, further intensifying the backlash.

Jungkook later apologized and stated that he had abandoned the hat. However, once the video was released, the item quickly sold out. That triggered a fresh debate on celebrity influence and how quickly fans rush to buy things, regardless of the message.

On sites like TheQoo, users criticized both the fans who bought the hat and the BTS maknae's impact. Some called it a negative example of how fame drives trends, especially when it involves cultural or political history. However, others defended him. One X user commented:

KayPopKraze 🆔 @EXOFan4Life2014 LINK good lord this is ridiculous

Many believe the issue is being blown out of proportion and are asking others to leave the K-pop idol alone.

"Tired of this, why being so far, his already apologized, stop it!!," a fan remarked.

"These haters were never the ones who supports them so he's not losing anything," a user mentioned.

"These people are soo perfect and judgemental! JK doesn’t even know that it will turn out like that it’s just a fashion kind of thing in Japan & no connection to any political issues or parties. Soo ignorant & besides JK already apologised! Thanks anyway u made him more famous!," a person shared.

"Kppls are so sensitive omg. he apologised after knowing it was wrong. And that is something many idols dont do," a netizen said.

"Just shut the f up okay he already apologised why again making it headlines just leave him alone guys," a viewer noted.

"He's already apologise please leave him alone shity people's get out of hell," another fan added.

BTS Jungkook’s apology for wearing 'Make Tokyo Great Again' cap

BTS’ Jungkook issued an apology on June 13 (KST) after a rehearsal video showed him wearing a cap that read 'Make Tokyo Great Again.' Posting on Weverse, the Seven singer said he didn’t check the meaning behind the slogan before wearing it.

The 27-year-old added that he takes full accountability for the situation and called himself "careless." Jungkook stated that he would be more prudent going ahead and expressed his acceptance of the feedback he has received. This marked his first public appearance since completing military service on June 11, alongside fellow BTS bandmate Jimin.

Shortly after BTS Jungkook's post went live, the fashion label behind the product, @basicks.jp, also issued a statement. The company said the phrase was used only for stylistic reasons and clarified that it had no political message or ties to any movement or campaign.

