On June 20, 2025, BTS' Jimin's second studio album Muse surpassed 2.80 billion streams on the audio listening platform Spotify. Subsequently, his fans shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating the artist's latest milestone. They used hashtags, including History Maker, Record Maker, and more, to trend his achievement on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Muse was released on July 19, 2024. It was dropped through BigHit Music. The album featured Who as the title track. It had seven tracks, including Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco), Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, Who, and Closer Than This.

BTS' Jimin ranked at the No.1 spot on the Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Boy Group members for June

BTS' Jimin secured first place on the Brand Reputation Rankings for Individual Boy Group members for June 2025. He extended his record as the first and only K-pop idol to secure the top place for 35 consecutive months.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band singer took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse on June 11, 2025, where he expressed his gratitude to the fans who waited for his return from the military.

"ARMY, it's Jimin. I want to say thank you ARMY who waited for today. I was so happy. I would like to ask you a favor urgently. As I said earlier, the temperature outside is high and it is a narrow alley, so I sincerely thank you for coming because it could cause dangerous situations, but I would appreciate it if you could go home today. Please," he said.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, at the military discharge ceremony, the artist stated that the band would be preparing themselves to offer good things to fans. He mentioned, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"First of all, to our ARMYs, from Covid to our military enlistment, it was quite a long time, thank you so much for waiting for us. As we were discharged today, we’ll keep going with the big picture we had been drawing. And we’ll prepare ourselves to show you better things."

Ad

BTS' Jimin further mentioned how he respected the people serving in the military force of South Korea. He added, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"If I may say a few last words, if I may be so bold as to say to the people of our country when we came to the military, it was truly not an easy place. There were so many people working hard alongside us. If it would be all right, if you see a soldier walking on the street, and if you could say even just a few warm words to them, it would be such a great honor."

Ad

BTS' Jimin was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More