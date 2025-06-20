“Doing the things he loves again”- Fans react as BTS' RM attends first official event since military discharge at Samsung Art TV exhibition

On June 19, 2025, BTS' RM made his first official appearance following his military discharge at the Samsung Art TV exhibition held at Art Basel in Switzerland, leaving the fandom excited. At the event, the idol donned an all-gray ensemble. He paired tailored pants with a deep-neck white t-shirt, further completing his look with a gray colored jacket.
Following being appointed as the global ambassador for Samsung Art TVs, the artist expressed his gratitude at the event and said:
"I just got discharged from my military service just a week ago. This is my first official schedule and I'm quite nervous and actually, I didn't expect this session [to be] this big, but I'm really honored to be the ambassador for the Samsung Art TV... It's a pleasure to meet you guys and I'll do my best."
Subsequently, BTS' Kim Namjoon's appearance at the Samsung event circulated on social media and went viral among fans. They could not stop gushing over the idol's first official activity after military discharge, as an X user tweeted:
"Im genuinely tearing up it's so good to see him doing the things he loves again."
The fandom also praised Samsung for selecting Kim Namjoon as an ambassador, as, according to them, he was well-suited to showcase the connection between art and technology.
"So many cameras around to capture the finest Art," a fan reacted.
"Samsung choose well. No one connects art, technology, and soul like Namjoon," another fan shared.
"OMG NAMJOON HAS ARRIVED AT THE ART BASEL SAMSUNG EXHIBITION, LOOK HOW EVERYONE TURNED THEIR PHONES, HES THE MAIN CHARACTER," one fan exclaimed.
Some internet users noted how BTS' RM was finally enjoying the "freedom" following his discharge from mandatory military service.
"He’s been so giddy since he gained his freedom again. I love that for him," a netizen reacted.
"Jump if you're handsome,rich,famous and influential," an X user mentioned.
"#RM is finally out of military and doing what he does best, spreading love and happiness while explaining art and being Samsung ART TV ambassador," another user tweeted.
BTS' RM discusses the meaning of art
During the Art Basel 2025 event in Switzerland, BTS' RM also discussed the meaning of art itself, putting forward his insights. He mentioned:
"When we say art, I think a lot of people, a lot of audiences think it's a very high level of something. But art is already here in our insides, and I think it's everywhere. We live in buildings, we listen to music when we take a shower... I just hope people could realize, like, art is everywhere."
Meanwhile, following his military discharge, the artist also interacted with fans through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he held a live broadcast and shared letters.
BTS' RM was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung, aka V.