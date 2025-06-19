“JJK2 IS COMING”- Fan anticipation builds as DJ Snake replies to BTS' Jungkook-related comment during NYC update

On June 19, 2025, fans of Jungkook got excited after a small hint suggested he might be working on new music.

DJ Snake posted photos from New York on X, and a fan commented that Jungkook was also in the U.S., hinting at a possible reunion. DJ Snake replied with a short message and a cloud-face emoji, sparking speculation about a second collaboration.

He replied,

“I know.”

Fans pointed out that Jungkook had recently flown to the U.S., just days after his military discharge on June 11. He was seen at Incheon Airport on June 16, reportedly heading to America for brand and music-related schedules. This included a rumored Calvin Klein campaign and preparations for his second solo album.

Notably, DJ Snake and Jungkook previously worked together on Please Don’t Change, a track from Jungkook’s debut album GOLDEN, released in November 2023. Now with both artists in the same city, fans are hopeful that another song could be in the works. An X user, @GCFJeonPark13, wrote,

"JJK2 IS COMING."

Online reactions flooded in almost instantly. Fans expressed excitement at the possibility of a new track, especially one that might show the singer's evolving artistry post-enlistment.

"Jung kook is KOOKing something," a fan commented.

"ohh another JK x DJ snake," an X user wrote.

"WELL THEN ITS DEFINITELY HAPPENING," another one added.

"GUYS WHAT IF SNAKE X JUNG KOOK . NAUR ITS LIKE MY LOVE FROM JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL COLLABING WITH MY LOVE SINCE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL," a netizen mentioned.

Some even speculated whether the potential collab would be part of his rumored GOLDEN world tour. Others also pointed out that DJ Snake was recently in Korea, too.

"jung kook is cooking yall we should be ready for jjk2 ig," another one said.

"i can literally smell it in the air… something’s cooking rn and it’s about to be HUGE," a fan remarked.

"dj snake just liked a comment of a fan saying that jung kook is in new york too. he was in south korea a few days ago and now in new york yall that jungkook summer song is coming oh my god…," another user added.

More on BTS' Jungkook’s busy schedule and comeback buzz

Some speculations suggest that Jungkook is currently focused on several solo activities in the U.S. following his military discharge. These include brand campaigns, musical production, and setting up tour logistics for his second album. According to multiple fan sources, he might be working again with the producers behind GOLDEN, while also having more creative control over his upcoming tracks.

A fan-run account on X, @JungkooksData, also noted that a major stadium in Jakarta may have already been booked for a solo concert later this year. It is to be noted that nothing has been confirmed officially.

Speculation around his return gained even more momentum when his name briefly appeared on Ticketmaster. Though quickly removed, the listing hinted at a solo concert, possibly as part of a global tour. Meanwhile, industry insiders continue to link the idol's solo plans with BTS’s larger comeback in 2026, once SUGA finishes his military duty.

Despite being only recently discharged, the Euphoria singer joined all six members for a surprise appearance on BTS’ 12th debut anniversary on June 13, held during j-hope’s encore concert. He even performed live, thrilling fans with Seven, I Wonder with j-hope, and the unit track Jamais Vu alongside Jin and j-hope.

Though BigHit has yet to confirm any new album or tour, fans are already bracing for what they’re calling “JJK2," the singer's second chapter.

