“Solidifying his Title as the Biggest Asian Soloist” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook sets record as fastest K-Pop act to hit 9 billion Spotify streams

On June 16, 2025, the X-account @WORLDMUSICAWARD reported that BTS' Jungkook has set a new record on Spotify. He has now become the first K-pop solo artist to reach 9 billion streams on the platform.

It took him 1,218 days. For comparison, BTS took 2,040 days. BLACKPINK came next with 2,346 days, while TWICE reached the mark in 2,397 days.

Spotify remains a key platform for tracking global music reach. And Jungkook now leads as the only K-pop soloist to surpass 9 billion and the quickest Korean act to do so. Fans picked up the news fast and are reacting to his recent milestone.

"Solidifying his Title as the Biggest Asian Soloist," an X user commented.

Admirers are amazed that he reached this milestone with only one solo album, GOLDEN, and no extensive solo discography.

"Congratulations Jungkook. 👏❤️ And the fact that he achieved all that with only one album. 🥇👑 Let's buckle up and get ready for JJK2. It's going to be a wild ride, Baby! 🙌🔥🔥🔥," a fan remarked.

"Jungkook did that with just 1 album, truly the Biggest & Most Popular Asian Soloist," a viewer noted.

"He did that with only 1 album, king behavior," a netizen said.

Numerous are celebrating the BTS maknae as a "talented artist" with an international reach, referring to him as a "Global Pop Star."

"He's such a talented artist whose voice & songs are loved by so many people! ❤️♾," a user mentioned.

"Well deserved Global Pop Star Jungkook! Can’t wait for your 1st Solo Tour!" a person shared.

"Well..... this is JEON JUNGKOOK, what else we can expect, but THE BEStT OF THE BEST 🔥🔥👊👊❤️❤️," another fan added.

BTS Jungkook’s SEVEN becomes the top-positioned single from an Asian artist within Spotify’s all-time chart

BTS Jungkook's solo track SEVEN, which features rapper Latto, has climbed to Rank 82 on Spotify's list of most-played tracks in platform history. This makes it the top-ranking entry by any Asian performer to date.

It now sits ahead of XXTentacion's Sad! at Position 83 and Coldplay's The Scientist at 84. Released in July 2023, the song has now been continuously recorded on the Global Spotify daily chart for 700 days, becoming the first track by a K-pop solo act to sustain this duration on the global playlist.

The song has also amassed over 2.4 billion total plays, making the 27-year-old the first Asian solo artist to reach this streaming volume with a debut release.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook officially wrapped up his mandatory military duty alongside bandmate Jimin on June 11. He departed a base stationed near Yeoncheon, near the northern border.

