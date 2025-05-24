"Respect his privacy": Fans divided as BTS Jungkook's airport photo circulates online

On May 24, 2025, photos of BTS member Jungkook taken at Gimpo Airport began circulating on social media, sparking a wave of reactions from fans. The images prompted speculation about his schedule, with only 2 weeks remaining before the singer completes his mandatory military service. The buzz intensified as fellow BTS member Jimin was also seen at the airport just a day earlier, fueling rumors among fans about a possible group activity.

Despite the excitement, many fans expressed discomfort over the unauthorized photos. Across various platforms, comments flooded in, urging others to refrain from sharing the images. Fans recalled Jungkook's previous remarks during a livestream, where he emphasized the importance of personal space and boundaries.

While anticipation for Jungkook's return is high, a significant portion of the fandom continues to call for respect and discretion in the artist's life. One fan wrote:

"Please stop spreading these photos of Jungkook, respect his privacy and don't follow Sesaeng accounts, thank you."

Fans have taken to social media to express their outrage. The images, believed to have been taken during a private military-related schedule, sparked backlash after being widely shared online. Many fans condemned the invasion of privacy and criticized the use of stalker fan sites as sources, highlighting the ongoing issue of "sassaeng," aka stalkers within the fandom.

"Like You never saw that symbol is from a sassaeng or do You guys just not care if their fav is being chased by a crazy people? This fandom is getting more and more idiot," said one netizen.

"Yeah.... pictures taken from fansites with professional cameras in an airport during an unofficial event that no one was supposed to know about. and everyone is sharing those pictures like it's normal. he is clearly getting stalked, but as long as you see his face, right? im out," wrote an X user.

"I'm so disappointed that I'm speechless then they have the audacity to cry when on a live jk says smth about respecting his privacy. They respect his privacy selectively, only when it suits them, while actively contributing to the violation of his boundaries," said another netizen.

"He's in military why would he travel suddenly when he's about to discharge in few days. Plus there's no official info about his departure...and same goes for Jimin also..Let's respect their privacy," posted another fan.

While some expressed concerns, some fans were also curious about their destination. Others speculated that the two had taken final leave before discharge. Many fans also voiced hopes for their health and safety, noting their appearances' sudden and secretive nature.

"Where are you going, JK? He can take a day off with his friends from the military And Jimin too," wrote an individual on X.

"That means they took leave at the end of their military service, right? Stay healthy, you guys.. You want to follow Hyung Jimin, right? Anyway, stay healthy, my little brothers," said one netizen.

"I think they wanted it to be secret, but... Wait, but where are they going so suddenly? Yesterday jimin today jungkook, who is next?!!!" added this X user.

BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin set to complete military service on June 11 after serving together in the army

BTS member Jungkook officially began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, with fellow member Jimin joining as an active-duty soldier in the South Korean Army. They trained at the 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, completing five weeks of basic training before being assigned to their respective duties.

Jungkook became a military cook, a position known for its physically demanding nature and long working hours. In recognition of his service, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant by March 2025.

On February 18, 2025, fans were surprised when Jimin and Jungkook made an unexpected phone call during j-hope's birthday livestream on Weverse. Their appearance was brief, but they revealed they were sharing a room on base and hinted at many stories from their enlistment. The call ended with heartfelt messages to j-hope and ARMY, expressing how much they missed both.

Both Jungkook and Jimin are expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025. Other BTS members—Suga, RM, and V—are also slated to complete their service around the same time, marking a highly anticipated moment for fans worldwide.

