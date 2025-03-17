"Global popstar" - Fans cheer as Jungkook's Seven becomes first Asian track on Spotify's top 90 most-streamed songs, sets new Guinness World Record

BTS' Jungkook continues to achieve remarkable success in the global music industry with his solo track Seven. The song has now entered the top 90 most-streamed songs in Spotify history, marking another significant milestone for the artist.

According to South Korean media outlet Topstar News as of March 14, Seven has accumulated 2,251,263,698 streams. This has placed it at No. 89 on Spotify’s all-time most-streamed songs list. This achievement is particularly notable as it makes Seven the only song by an Asian solo artist to reach this ranking on the platform, where competition among global artists remains intense.

The track, featuring Latto, has been a global success since its release on July 14, 2023, dominating charts and streaming platforms. Fans erupted with excitement as the singer's Seven achieved another historic milestone. Social media buzzed with celebratory messages, with one fan commenting,

"So proud of jk he’s done so much with just his debut album!! He really is a global popstar"

"Congrats our Golden maknae, you are so talented, and you deserves the very best," said one netizen.

"King KOOK To the lovers and Jungkook antis/haters Thee JEON JUNGKOOK OF BTS Make another historic stamp," read a comment on X.

""Seven" is historic as the first song by an Asian artist in Spotify's Top 90 most-streamed songs ever, earning another Guinness World Record" wrote an X user.

Fans flooded social media with messages of pride and joy, celebrating Jungkook's latest achievement.

"hes just sitting and entering guinness world records months and eons later. I KNOW THATS RIGHTTTTTTTTT love him love LOVE HIM," said a netizen.

"A Guinness World Record and the first Asian artist in Spotify's Top 90? Truly the biggest popstar of our time!" read another comment on X.

"This was a Guinness record? I reported updates of this for encouraging streaming Let's keep him in top 90, DWAS and BOAF are fast approaching, we might get knocked out" added this fan.

Jungkook’s Seven surpasses global hits, sets multiple Spotify and IFPI records

As per Topstar News's report, Seven has outperformed several internationally recognized hits, ranking above tracks such as We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth, I’m Not the Only One by Sam Smith, and Payphone by Maroon 5. Beyond this recent milestone, Seven has consistently broken records since its release in July 2023.

Produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, Seven was co-written by Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas. The track blends UK garage and pop elements, delivering a romantic message about the desire to be with a loved one every moment. An explicit version was also released and later featured on Jungkook’s debut studio album, Golden.

Seven charted in over 50 regions, reaching No. 1 in India, Latvia, Malaysia, and Singapore. In the U.S., it debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200, marking the first No. 1 hit for both Jungkook and Latto.

The track has also achieved multiple streaming records, including the fastest song to reach 100 million, 900 million, 1 billion, and 1.1 billion streams in Spotify history.

Furthermore, Seven has set unprecedented records for a K-pop soloist on Spotify’s global charts. It has remained on the Daily Top Songs Global chart for a total of 600 days and on the Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 86 weeks, the longest duration for an Asian solo artist as reported by topstarnews.

Alongside these accomplishments, the vocalist has been recognized by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), achieving three No. 1 rankings on the IFPI MENA chart. This way he earned the Guinness World Record for having the most number-one hits on the MENA Chart, with Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You.

Beyond Seven, his personal Spotify profile has reached a total of 8.4 billion streams (before filtering). This has made him the first K-pop solo artist and the fastest Asian artist to reach this figure.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jungkook has been officially promoted to sergeant during his military service. He began his enlistment as an active-duty soldier on December 12, 2023, joining fellow members V, Jimin, and RM.

Their enlistment came after BigHit’s announcement on November 22, 2023. Five BTS members who are currently serving, are expected to complete their military duties and return by June 2025.

