BTS earns new RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, extending reign as most-certified Asian act in history: See full list

On June 23, 2025, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that BTS received nine new awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The group earned Platinum certifications for four songs — Run, Fake Love, DNA, and Blood Sweat & Tears — each surpassing one million units sold in the U.S.

Ad

This brings their total to 13 Platinum-certified singles, the highest for any K-pop or Asian artist. Additionally, BTS received five new Gold certifications for Save Me, Spring Day, On, Black Swan, and Permission to Dance, all of which crossed 500,000 units in sales. With these, the group now has a total of 20 Gold-certified singles in the U.S.

The RIAA bases its certifications on a mix of digital downloads, physical sales, and streaming figures

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among the group's solo releases, Jimin’s Like Crazy and Jungkook’s Seven have also earned Platinum. Last year, BTS’ Dynamite became their first track to be certified 5x Platinum. It placed the septet alongside Psy as the only Korean acts to achieve such a feat.

These new achievements only strengthen the septet's position as the most RIAA-certified Asian act in history.

BTS' full RIAA certification list, solo milestones, and album records

RIAA certifications reflect combined sales and streaming in the U.S.: Platinum at 1 million units, Gold at 500,000 units, and Diamond at 10 million units.

Ad

RIAA certifications highlight that a K-pop group's popularity goes beyond just selling records, showing consistent success in physical, digital, and streaming sales. So far, BTS has earned 13 Platinum and 20 Gold certifications for singles, along with several album certifications.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is the updated breakdown of the group's certifications in the United States under RIAA as of June 23, 2025:

Platinum-certified Singles (1,000,000+ units sold):

Dynamite (5× Platinum)

Butter (2× Platinum)

Mic Drop

IDOL

My Universe

Boy With Luv

Run (NEW)

Fake Love (NEW)

DNA (NEW)

Blood Sweat & Tears (NEW)

Seven – Jungkook ft. Latto

Like Crazy – Jimin

Life Goes On

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gold-certified Singles (500,000+ units sold):

Save Me (NEW)

Spring Day (NEW)

Permission To Dance (NEW)

On (NEW)

Black Swan (NEW)

Waste It On Me

Who (ft. BTS)

Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jungkook

Bad Decisions – with Snoop Dogg & Benny Blanco

Platinum-certified Albums:

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7

BE

LOVE YOURSELF: Answer

Gold-certified Album:

MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona

With the latest batch of certifications, Run, originally released in 2015 as part of the Hwayang Yeonhwa Pt. 2 album, is now officially Platinum. Alongside it, 2016’s Blood Sweat & Tears, 2017’s DNA, and 2018’s Fake Love have also passed the 1 million mark to join BTS’ growing list of Platinum singles.

Ad

This achievement extends their hold on the most RIAA Platinum titles for a K-pop artist. In the Gold category, several key tracks from BTS’ albums continue to gain recognition.

Save Me from Young Forever, Spring Day from You Never Walk Alone, On and Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7, and Permission To Dance all crossed 500,000 units to receive Gold certification. These songs reflect BTS’ consistent popularity across multiple albums and years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More