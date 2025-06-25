BTS earns new RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, extending reign as most-certified Asian act in history: See full list

On June 23, 2025, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that BTS received nine new awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The group earned Platinum certifications for four songs — Run, Fake Love, DNA, and Blood Sweat & Tears — each surpassing one million units sold in the U.S.
This brings their total to 13 Platinum-certified singles, the highest for any K-pop or Asian artist. Additionally, BTS received five new Gold certifications for Save Me, Spring Day, On, Black Swan, and Permission to Dance, all of which crossed 500,000 units in sales. With these, the group now has a total of 20 Gold-certified singles in the U.S.
The RIAA bases its certifications on a mix of digital downloads, physical sales, and streaming figures
Among the group's solo releases, Jimin’s Like Crazy and Jungkook’s Seven have also earned Platinum. Last year, BTS’ Dynamite became their first track to be certified 5x Platinum. It placed the septet alongside Psy as the only Korean acts to achieve such a feat.
These new achievements only strengthen the septet's position as the most RIAA-certified Asian act in history.
BTS' full RIAA certification list, solo milestones, and album records
RIAA certifications reflect combined sales and streaming in the U.S.: Platinum at 1 million units, Gold at 500,000 units, and Diamond at 10 million units.
RIAA certifications highlight that a K-pop group's popularity goes beyond just selling records, showing consistent success in physical, digital, and streaming sales. So far, BTS has earned 13 Platinum and 20 Gold certifications for singles, along with several album certifications.
Here is the updated breakdown of the group's certifications in the United States under RIAA as of June 23, 2025:
Platinum-certified Singles (1,000,000+ units sold):
- Dynamite (5× Platinum)
- Butter (2× Platinum)
- Mic Drop
- IDOL
- My Universe
- Boy With Luv
- Run (NEW)
- Fake Love (NEW)
- DNA (NEW)
- Blood Sweat & Tears (NEW)
- Seven – Jungkook ft. Latto
- Like Crazy – Jimin
- Life Goes On
Gold-certified Singles (500,000+ units sold):
- Save Me (NEW)
- Spring Day (NEW)
- Permission To Dance (NEW)
- On (NEW)
- Black Swan (NEW)
- Waste It On Me
- Who (ft. BTS)
- Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jungkook
- Bad Decisions – with Snoop Dogg & Benny Blanco
Platinum-certified Albums:
- MAP OF THE SOUL: 7
- BE
- LOVE YOURSELF: Answer
Gold-certified Album:
- MAP OF THE SOUL: Persona
With the latest batch of certifications, Run, originally released in 2015 as part of the Hwayang Yeonhwa Pt. 2 album, is now officially Platinum. Alongside it, 2016’s Blood Sweat & Tears, 2017’s DNA, and 2018’s Fake Love have also passed the 1 million mark to join BTS’ growing list of Platinum singles.
This achievement extends their hold on the most RIAA Platinum titles for a K-pop artist. In the Gold category, several key tracks from BTS’ albums continue to gain recognition.
Save Me from Young Forever, Spring Day from You Never Walk Alone, On and Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7, and Permission To Dance all crossed 500,000 units to receive Gold certification. These songs reflect BTS’ consistent popularity across multiple albums and years.