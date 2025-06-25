"Definition of cultural reset" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook's 'Seven' becomes first Asian solo debut to chart 100 weeks on Billboard Global 200

On June 25, 2025, X account @Bangtan7_Stream reported that Jungkook’s solo track Seven, featuring Latto, has become the first-ever song by an Asian solo artist to chart for 100 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Global 200.

This was confirmed through Billboard’s newest chart refresh. Since its July 2023 release, Seven has stayed locked in on both global ranks. Fans have reacted to the K-pop idol's milestone, with one X user stating:

"The definition of cultural reset."

sh⁷ | 𝙗𝙩𝙨 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧 @yoonkookahem7 LINK The definition of cultural reset

Many expressed surprise at the achievement and mentioned Jungkook’s growing global recognition.

"A 2 yrs old song still doing great and the best globally and even in his own country still charting. Congratulations to the most successful kpop soloist Jungkook," a fan remarked.

"What do you expect, he’s Thee IT POP BOY, JEON JUNGKOOK," a user mentioned.

Similar fan reactions read:

"The first song by an Asian soloist to reach this huge mark on this chart, BOTH charts. Jungkook is completely extraordinary, organic record setter 🔥 and more will keep coming!," a netizen said.

"Jungkook went to the military and returned and queen Seven is still charting💖," a viewer noted.

"His is actually pretty insane if you think about it 👏👏👏," another fan added.

BTS Jungkook’s Seven sets global streaming & chart records

BTS’ Jungkook has also reached a new streaming peak. His solo track Seven has now passed 2.41288 billion listens on Spotify, as reported on June 24 via Sports Donga. This makes it the first track by an Asian solo artist to hit that number and the sixth globally to do so.

The song, which dropped in July 2023, is still pulling in strong daily plays of over two million a day. Seven has also stayed on Spotify’s Weekly Top Song Global list for 101 weeks in a row, setting a record for any solo act from Asia.

The track quickly broke major milestones. It was the fastest to reach 100M, 900M, 1B, and 1.1B streams on the platform. On the Daily Global Top Songs chart, it topped the list in Asia for 71 consecutive days.

It also ranked No. 1 on the Weekly Global chart for nine consecutive weeks, the longest run by any male artist in 2023.

BTS Jungkook’s additional solo tracks likewise reflect strong numbers. Standing Next to You has 1.2B+ plays, Left and Right with Charlie Puth hit 1B, and 3D has already crossed 900M. His solo Spotify page has crossed 9B total streams, and he’s now the fastest Asian artist to reach that mark.

